Woman had jaw replaced after dislocation due to eating 'huge KFC burger'

The woman claimed the incident has ruined her life as she can't eat chewy foods and lost her job due to non-epileptic seizures [File Photo]. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

A woman has had her jaw replaced after stretching her mouth to eat a large KFC burger.

Holly Strevens, 34, says she dislocated it while stretching her mouth to eat a Wicked Zinger burger, the Daily Mail reported.

The paper said since the incident in 2014 she has had five operations and 12 screws on the left side of her mouth.

The mum-of-one, who lives in Portsmouth, Hamps, was diagnosed with temporomandibular joint (TMJ) syndrome which is a disorder of the jaw muscles and nerves caused by injury or inflammation to the connection between the jawbone and the skull.

She hopes to have the right side of her jaw replaced as she suffers chronic pain daily that lead to non-epileptic seizures.

She said: “I feel angry that this has happened but it can happen to anyone who opens their mouth too wide.

“I was healthy before eating my KFC burger with no underlying health issues.

“I was eating a KFC at home whilst watching the TV and all of a sudden I heard a loud pop noise. It was my left jaw joint.

“It looked normal but it felt horrendous and kept ‘locking and unlocking'.

“I must have stretched my mouth too wide when biting the burger.”

She told the Sun newspaper she fast-food restaurants reduce the size of their burgers to prevent this from happening to someone else.

The Mirror reported she claimed her life has been ‘ruined’ as she is constantly in pain and has non-epileptic seizures.

She is unable to eat an apple, anything ‘chewy’ or hard due to the pain.