Woman killed by boyfriend in 100mph BMW horror crash just a day after he bought new car

Beth Damer was killed in the crash. Picture: Police Scotland/Google

By Kit Heren

A driver is facing a jail sentence after admitting killing his girlfriend

Beth Damer, 20, was a passenger in a black BMW M135 driven by Sam Barber, 28, in the Scottish town of Biggar in Lanarkshire.

Police said the BMW was the only vehicle involved in the horror crash on the 60mph A72 road, which took place at around 4.30pm on March 12 2022.

Barber admitted causing death by dangerous driving at the High Court in Glasgow. He had previous convictions for careless driving and speeding.

A witness saw the car speeding by, with the driver losing control, hitting a fence and flipping over.

Beth Damer. Picture: Police Scotland

The BMW rolled several times and Barber signalled frantically for people to help, but Ms Damer was trapped underneath the car.

Barber was injured but survived, and later was heard to say: "I hate myself".

Barber's defence lawyer told the court: "Rarely have I seen such devastation in an accused person, but that is nothing to what the family of Beth Damer are suffering.

"Nothing will make up for their loss."

The judge granted Barber bail but warned he would face a lengthy spell behind bars when he is sentenced in October.