Pensioner, 83, killed by dog in her own home as cops arrest four men

The woman died after being attacked by a dog in her home. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

An 83-year-old woman has died after being attacked by a dog in her home.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The pensioner was injured by a large black XL Bully cross Cane Corso in Caerphilly on December 3.

She was taken to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff but died of her injuries on Tuesday morning.

Four people were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog that was dangerously out of control, causing injury. They have been released on bail.

The dog was seized by police and destroyed.

A 55-year-old man suffered minor injuries in the incident but has left hospital.

The attack in Heol Fawr, in Caerphilly's north-west, is just streets away from where a boy was killed in a dog attack.

Read more: 'Very drunk' Man City fan and mother-of-six spared jail after sexually assaulting male Everton supporter at Premier League match

Jack Lis, 10, was mauled to death in November 2021 by an American or XL Bully called Beast, who was shot dead by armed police.

Two people were jailed over the incident.

Brandon Hayden, 19, of Caerphilly, was given four-and-a-half years in jail in June. He admitted owning or being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog.

Amy Salter, 29, of Caerphilly, was given three years for the same charge. Both pleaded guilty.