Woman killed husband ‘after she cheated on him, fearing he’d divorce her’ before killing herself in murder-suicide horror

Pajtim Krasniqi, 34, was shot five times by his wife. Picture: Instagram/@oxardixo

By Will Conroy

A woman who shot dead her husband before killing herself had reportedly been worried he would divorce her over her infidelity.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sabrina Krasniqi, 27, shot Pajtim Krasniqi, 34, five times on the 45th floor of a luxury condo tower in the north of Miami, at about 12.30am last Wednesday.

Patjim’s brother, Arben Krasniqi, has now said the family had concerns about the model prior to the shooting.

“We saw plenty of signs, and now everything makes sense,” he told the New York Post. “But they were in love and never in a million years did we think something like this could happen.”

The brother revealed Sabrina had admitted to Pajtim that she cheated on him.

“She came to a point of guilt or something that she just could not take,” Arben said.

“My brother wanted a divorce, and she didn't take that lightly. And she decided to take her own life and somewhere along the line, she decided to take my brother's life.”

The couple's bodies were seen lying on the balcony of their apartment as police searched inside.

Some neighbours reportedly said they heard heated arguments coming from the couple's condo and its balcony in the weeks leading up to the incident.

But one neighbor, who considered himself a friend of Pajtim, told Local 10 News he thought everything was fine in their relationship.

“Every time I saw them or they went in the pool, everything seemed like they were great," the neighbor said. “Everybody's just in shock.”

Police have said they were alerted to the crime by an alert from ShotSpotter, a gunfire detection program, and rushed to the scene to find the couple dead.

Footage of the police investigating showed a teddy bear, a box of roses with a heart on it, and the TV still blaring.

Aerial footage also showed what looked like bullet holes in a glass door of the condo, with pools of blood nearby.

Both Sabrina and Pajtim were pronounced dead at the scene.