Pictured: Woman, 35, killed in east London street as man arrested

Police released a picture of the murdered 35-year-old. Picture: Met Police/Alamy

By Asher McShane

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a young woman was ambushed and brutally killed in a stranger attack in a street in east London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Neighbours told how they were woken up by the sound of a woman screaming during the attack in Ilford.

Police said the 35-year-old suffered serious head injuries in “a horrific assault” as she walked in the direction of Gants Hill Station, Ilford, early on Sunday.

The victim was named by police on Monday as Zara Aleena who lived locally, and officers released a photo of her.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell said in a statement: "Resources from across the Met are being drawn upon to help us identify whoever is responsible and the murder investigation is developing quickly.

“Our priority is to catch the perpetrator as soon as possible and for that reason there are some aspects of the investigation I won’t be commenting on in detail.

“Zara, who lived locally, was walking along Cranbrook Road in the direction of Gants Hill Station when she was assaulted.

“It is now believed that she was the victim of an attack by a stranger.

“Her family are aware of this and as the investigation progresses they will continue to be updated and supported.

“A special post mortem has been completed. Zara suffered multiple serious injuries that contributed to her death.

“There is no evidence at this time that weapons were used during the attack.

“A full forensic examination of the scene and the surrounding area, house to house enquiries and a focus on identifying all available CCTV has been taking place since yesterday and local people will continue to see a significant police presence over the coming days and weeks.

“Our priorities are to ensure the safety of the local community and to engage locally with residents and people affected".

A man was arrested at an address in Ilford in the afternoon and remains in police custody, police added in an update.

The victim was attacked at about 2.44am on Sunday morning.

She was taken to hospital but later died.

It is the latest attack on women at a time when more attention is being paid to their safety after a string of high profile attacks and murders.

The Metropolitan Police urged women to be "alert but not alarmed" and said a "significant police presence" will be in the area for the coming days.

Anyone with information or footage can call the major incident room on 0208 345 3715 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.