Loved ones pay tribute to make-up artist, 26, killed in 'random' Merseyside pub shooting

Elle Edwards was a beautician on Merseyside. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

A woman who died after a shooting at a pub in Merseyside on Christmas Eve has been named as a 26-year-old make-up artist.

Elle Edwards was with her sister and friends at The Lighthouse in Wallasey, Wirral, when she was shot in the head shortly after 11.50pm.

She was rushed to Arrowe Park Hospital but died shortly after.

Three other men who were injured were not believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries.

Merseyside police said she is not believed to have been targeted.

Elle Edwards was at the pub with her sister. Picture: Merseyside Police

Jenny Hough, a neighbour who heard shots said she assumed the sounds were festive fireworks.

She told the PA news agency: "I heard the shots... I thought it was a firework actually, because it was nearly midnight.

"I just thought it was people celebrating midnight on Christmas Day."

On waking to the news of someone had died and that there were multiple injuries, she said: "I couldn't believe it. When I looked outside I thought 'Oh crikey'. It's a complete shock.

Police have launched a murder investigation and continue to hunt for the gunman, who fled in a dark-coloured car thought to be a Mercedes.

Earlier, Ms Edwards' family left flowers at the scene of the incident.

Elle Edwards was a make-up artist on Merseyside. Picture: Handout

In an Instagram post, the make-up artist's co-workers at Nova Hair and Beauty Studio in Moreton, Wirral, said they were "absolutely lost for words".

"Heaven gained the most beautiful angel, we are all heartbroken, thinking of your family right now Elle.

"Thank you for all the laughs and happiness you brought into our lives, rest in paradise angel, love from all your team."A 28-year-old man from Beechwood in the Wirral remained in a critical condition yesterday, police said.

Police officers patrol the cordon at the Lighthouse Inn. Picture: Alamy

Det Supt Sue Coombs, of Merseyside Police, said: "No family should have to be faced with this ordeal at any time but at Christmas, which should be a time of peace and celebration, it makes it so much harder to bear."

She described the shooting as "callous and cold blooded" and vowed: "We will not rest until we find the people responsible.

"Our investigation will rely heavily on information we receive from the public and I urge members of the local community, who have any information which could help us, to get in touch."