Woman killed in Christmas Eve pub shooting was not targeted, police believe

A woman who was killed in a Christmas Eve shooting at Merseyside pub is not thought to have been targeted, Merseyside Police have said. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

A woman who was killed in a Christmas Eve shooting at a Merseyside pub is not thought to have been targeted, Merseyside Police say.

The 26-year-old was out with family and friends when she was killed, police said yesterday.

The victim, who is unnamed, was rushed to Arrowe Park Hospital following the shooting, but died shortly after.

Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs said: “Her family have been informed and on today, which should be a day with friends celebrating, they are coming to terms with this tragic loss.

“It’s very early stages of the investigation but we do not believe that the victim in this case has been targeted.

“She was out enjoying Christmas with her sister and friends at what should have been a peaceful time.

“What her family are now going through is incomprehensible.”

Officers were called to the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village, The Wirral, on Christmas eve at around 11.50pm following reports of gunshots.

An evidence marker at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village. Picture: Alamy

Three men were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds and a number of other people were also injured, police said.

Jenny Hough, a neighbour who heard shots said she assumed the sounds were festive fireworks.

She told the PA news agency: "I heard the shots... I thought it was a firework actually, because it was nearly midnight.

"I just thought it was people celebrating midnight on Christmas Day."

On waking to the news of someone had died and that there were multiple injuries, she said: "I couldn't believe it. When I looked outside I thought 'Oh crikey'. It's a complete shock.

Police officers at the Lighthouse Inn yesterday. Picture: Alamy

"My sister's garden had been broken into. We suspect it was people trying to get out of the pub and trying to climb over the wall and into her garden to get out."

Ms Hough said she had heard that on the evening of the shooting the pub had been "so crowded".

A spokesperson for the Lighthouse pub described it as a "a tragedy beyond any words".

They said in a statement: "All our thoughts are with the friends and family of our customers and in particular our hearts go out to the family of our customer who has lost her life."

Wallasey MP Dame Angela Eagle said the incident was “heartbreaking” and called on anyone with information to contact police, tweeting: “This is heartbreaking news – My thoughts are with the family of the woman who has died & those who are injured.

"Anyone with any information please tell the police.”

Jeffrey Hughes, minister of the nearby United Reformed Church in Wallasey Village said the pub is "central" to the local community, and the news be come as a shock to locals.

Police officers patrol the cordon at the Lighthouse Inn. Picture: Alamy

He told PA: "Wallasey Village is a fairly lively area, it's a nice part of Wallasey, its a nice part of the north end of the Wirral.

"We've got a lot of young people, families in that area. The Lighthouse is central in that community.

"It's a shock. When we first heard the news this morning that there'd been a shooting in Wallasey, Wallasey Village is the last place you would think of."