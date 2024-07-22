Woman in her 30s killed after being mauled by pet dog at home in Coventry

Police said they attended the residence at Wexford Road, Coventry at around 12.15pm on Monday following an emergency 999 call. Picture: Google Maps

By Christian Oliver

A woman in her 30s has been killed after being attacked by a pet dog at her home in Coventry.

Police said they attended the residence at Wexford Road, Coventry at around 12.15pm on Monday following an emergency 999 call.

The unnamed woman was treated at the scene by the ambulance service but their efforts were in vain and she died a short time later.

The family of the woman have been informed of her death and police subsequently seized the dog.

The death has been reported to the coroner for further enquiries.

No one else was harmed at the scene.

Chief Inspector David Amos, from the local neighbourhood policing area, said: “We understand that this is a distressing and tragic incident and we would like to thank the local community for their support and to our emergency services colleagues who dealt with this incident.

“Our thoughts remain firmly with the family and loved ones of the woman who has sadly died and will be informing the coroner of her death.

“Although the breed of the dog is yet to be confirmed, at this stage we do not believe it to be of a banned breed. However, a full assessment will be required before we can confirm this.”

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Ambulance staff arrived with police officers to find a woman inside a property in a critical condition.

"With help from police, the woman was rapidly removed from the property due to safety concerns.

"Ambulance staff performed advanced life support but tragically, despite their best efforts, nothing could be done to save the woman and she was confirmed dead on scene a short time later.

"No one else was injured in the incident."