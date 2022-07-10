Woman in her 20s killed in a pedicab crash in south London

A woman aged in her 20s has been killed in a pedicab crash. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A woman aged in her 20s was killed when the pedicab she was travelling in collided with a car in south London.

Police were called just after 4am on Sunday to reports of a car in collision with the pedal-powered vehicle in New Kent Road, Southwark.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested the driver of the car on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The pedicab driver, a man in his 30s, was treated in hospital after suffering a suspected broken arm.

Metropolitan Police officers attended the scene along with London Ambulance Service.

The woman's family have been informed.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and is yet to speak with police is asked to call 101, reference number 1420 of July 10.