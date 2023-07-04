Woman 38, leaves ‘fit bus driver’ romantic note in the hope he will come forward and ask her for a date

The mum-of-two decided to shoot her shot with the bus driver. Picture: Facebook/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

A mum decided to shoot her shot with a bus driver by leaving a note for him in an old school attempt to kindle some romance.

Donna Suter, 38, from Whitefield in Greater Manchester, has come forward as the writer of a mysterious romantic note left on a bus stop in Bury.

The mother-of-two left the note over the weekend after a bus driver who drove past a cafe caught her eye as she was sat with a friend before they could hail it down to ask him in person.

The note she left at the 531 bus stop on Radcliffe New Road read: “Hey fit bus driver, call me.”

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, the 38-year-old said she was sat enjoying a Sunday dinner with pal Ryan Mendelson,, 31, and talking about dating when the bus driver went past.

She tried to grab his attention so she could ask for his number in person, but without success.

Speaking about what happened, Donna said: "I've been on the scene for quite a while and I had downloaded Hinge, that's where the conversation started. Then we sat down outside and this bus pulled up.

"We said 'oh my god, that bus driver is fit'. Ryan tried to flag it down down to get his number for me, but unfortunately the bus went away."

Donna left her number hopeful the bus driver knew it was meant for him. Picture: Instagram

Donna, 38, came forward as the writer of the mysterious note. Picture: Facebook

After Donna failed to flag down the bus, her pal Ryan unsuccessfully also attempted to chase the bus down the road.

The two considered waiting for the bus to come back around, but as it followed a long route the pair planned an alternative instead.

Donna left a hopeful note for the “fit bus driver” with a number to get in touch with.

The mum-of-two revealed the number was actually her friend Ryan’s, who uses it specifically for dating, and said she’s heard nothing yet – but mostly due to the note going viral.

She said: "I don't think he has switched the phone on since funnily enough.

"He's definitely not switching it on now it's gone viral."

Despite the note’s vague description, Donna is optimistic the bus driver will know who it’s meant for, as she added: "He must know because when he passed I was smiling at him.

"I did the hand gesture for 'call me', he must know it was me."

Donna’s particularly hopeful about the note’s prospect given her hatred of dating apps, as she said “can’t stand them” and thinks they’re all “judging a book by its cover”.

She said: "I can't stand them, I find them all catfishy. I think people think there are too many options out there.

"It's quite easy for people to say 'I don't like the way you type'. I think chivalry needs to come back again."