Horror as woman, 25, plunges to her death after falling four storeys down empty elevator shaft

Clelia Ditano, 25, died on Monday in Faso, Italy. Picture: Instagram

By Flaminia Luck

A 25-year-old woman has plunged to her death after falling four storeys down an empty elevator shaft in her apartment building in Italy.

Clelia Ditano, 25, died on impact in the early hours of this morning according to firefighters.

She was found in her apartment building in Fasano, in the province of Brindisi, by her father.

She reportedly pressed the lift button and stepped through the doors when they opened, after not noticing that the elevator was not there.

She fell into the void and landed on the roof of the elevator, which had stopped on the first floor, local media reports.

She reportedly pressed the lift button and stepped through the doors when they opened, not noticing that the elevator was not there. Picture: Instagram

Her father - who found her - alerted emergency services who arrived at the scene around 8am.

Authorities are working together to find out why the doors opened despite the elevator not being there and why the lift had been stuck a few floors below.

"We can assume a malfunction of the locking system because the door should only open when the cabin is at the floor," an investigator told local media.

She had posted an image of herself on Instagram with the caption "A quello che verrà" which means "Here's to what's to come".

Users have left tributes to the 25-year-old with some saying "How can someone die like that? Then even the sentence of this post written 20 hours ago "to what's coming"... gives you the chills" and "Life is so unfair, rest in peace sweetheart".

