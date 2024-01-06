Woman, 56, stabbed to death in crashed Lexus before 18-year-old man dies at nearby train tracks in 'horror scene'

Police are investigating a murder after two people died in Pangbourne. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A woman who was stabbed to death in a crashed Lexus had just moved into a mansion after splitting from her husband, it has been claimed - as neighbours described the "horror scene".

Police launched a murder probe after the woman was stabbed to death in leafy Pangbourne, Berkshire, on Thursday afternoon - shortly before an 18-year-old man died on a railway track nearby.

Both their deaths are thought to be linked.

Police were called to the junction of Tidmarsh Road and Flower's Hill at about 5.45pm and found the crashed Lexus. A woman, 56, was found inside with a stab wound.

She was treated at the scene but died.

Half an hour later police were told a man was on the track nearby. He died at the scene.

🚨 Our Major Crime Unit has launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Pangbourne yesterday.



The murder has also been linked to the death of a man on the railway track near Pangbourne.



🧵 1/2 pic.twitter.com/SqzBlasUOz — TVP West Berkshire (@TVP_WestBerks) January 5, 2024

It is believed their deaths are linked. Nobody else is being looked for over the incident.

Now, neighbours say the woman had just moved into a £2.5m seven bedroom home in Flower's Hill, which is now being searched, after splitting with her husband.

The area is said to be known as "millionaires' row".

One neighbour told the Mail: "I'd always wave over when I walked past, she is a lovely woman.

"When we saw all the police last night it was like a horror movie scene... they were running around all over the place.

"And then we heard another person had died at the train station. It's shocking for our little quiet village. So unusual."

Another said: "She had been living there a for a few years. She split up from her husband and has a big house."

The woman was said to live at the home with her grown-up children.

Another resident said she was "lovely" but "kept herself to herself". Her identity has not been officially confirmed.

The next of kin of the woman and man have been informed.

Thames Valley Police's Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown, who runs the major crime unit, said: "We are in the very early stages of this complex investigation, but we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with either death.

"We are still investigating but are treating the two deaths as linked; we are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances of each. There is no wider threat to the public from these sad and tragic incidents."