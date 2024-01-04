Tributes paid to 'special daughter, auntie and sister' found dead days after Christmas as man, 36, arrested for 'murder'

Tributes have been paid to Joanna Derkacz. Picture: Hampshire Police

By Will Taylor

Tributes have been paid to a "special daughter, auntie and sister" who was found dead in Hampshire days after Christmas.

The body of Joanna Derkacz, 37, was found at a house in Waterlooville when officers arrived just before midday on December 28.

A 36-year-old man was arrested there after being treated for injuries to his arms.

He spent the weekend in hospital and is now in custody as detectives question him on suspicion of murder, coercive or controlling behaviour and criminal damage.

They have been given extra time to keep questioning him until Friday.

Hampshire Police has also referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct and a probe has been launched by the watchdog because the force had prior contract with the pair.

Joanna's sister, who was not named by police, posted a series of funeral poems in tribute to her.

She said: "Lord, please take care of her. And I hope she will see.

"That she was such a special daughter, auntie, and sister to me.

"We will love you always sweet angel. You didn't deserve this.

"I;ll fight for the justice till my last breath. I promise."