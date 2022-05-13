Breaking News

Woman paedophile jailed for life for 'disturbing' sex abuse and rape of girl

Vicki Bevan has been jailed for life, with a minimum of 10 years. Picture: Merseyside Police

By Sophie Barnett

A woman paedophile has been jailed for life for the "extremely disturbing" sexual abuse and rape of a girl with two other men.

Vicki Bevan was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 10 years at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday.

She admitted 34 sexual offences, including sexually assaulting and raping a child with two other men.

The 37-year-old, of Napier Street, St Helens, was jailed for rape, five counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration, two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, making indecent images, three counts of distributing indecent photographs of a child and two counts of possessing extreme pornography.

The trio's crimes were uncovered during a previous court case in June last year, where a phone of a convicted paedophile showed indecent images and videos of children sent by a mobile number that was linked to Bevan.

Vicki Bevan, Paul Rafferty and Tony Hutton have all been jailed. Picture: Merseyside Police

Further messages and images alleged that Bevan was sexually abusing children with two other men.

Merseyside Police searched Bevan's home, where laptops and a mobile phone were found with several indecent images of children that were shared with Hutton and Rafferty.

Bevan was arrested in October last year and was charged with 11 offences the following day. Further charges were then added to Bevan’s indictment at court and she was charged with a total of 34 offences.

Paul Rafferty, 62, of Fry Street, St Helens, was jailed for 10 years with an extended four year license for the rape of a child under the age of 13. He was also convicted of assaulting a child under the age of 13 by penetration, sexual assault of a child under 13, and making indecent images of a child.

Tony Hutton, 42, of Liverpool Street, St Helens, was jailed for four years for sexual assault of a child under 13 and two counts of taking indecent photographs.

Detective Chief Inspector Allison Woods said: “These extremely disturbing crimes committed by Bevan, Rafferty and Hutton have caused great psychological and physical harm to their victims and destroyed lives.

“They repeatedly subjected them to deplorable offences, and we welcome the lengthy sentences given out by the court today."