Woman who sabotaged partner's condoms in bid to get pregnant dodges jail

A woman has received a suspended sentence for sabotaging her partner's condoms in a bid to get pregnant. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A 39-year-old woman who secretly poked holes in her partner's condoms to fall pregnant has been handed a six-month suspended sentence.

The German woman was convicted of stealing her partner's sperm because she wanted to become pregnant, local media reported.

The pair had been in a 'friends with benefits' relationship, meeting for regular intimate encounters from the start of last year.

The woman went on to fall for the 42-year-old man, but they were not reciprocated, the court was told.

The woman was unsuccessful in her bid to get pregnant but messaged her partner claiming that she expecting a child, also admitting she had sabotaged the condoms.

He responded by filing criminal charges against her.

Handing down the ruling, the judge said the case was unique because 'stealthing' - the act of sabotaging a condom - normally involves the man destroying the birth control barrier.

According to DW.com, the court was unsure as to what to charge the woman with.

Judge Astrid Salewski said: "We have written legal history here today."

Initially, the woman faced charges of rape but it was later reduced to sexual assault.

Judge Salewski said "stealthing" normally involves men removing or sabotaging their condom during intercourse.

"This provision also applies in the reverse case," she told the court.

"The condoms were rendered unusable without the man's knowledge or his consent.

"No means no here as well."