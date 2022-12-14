Woman renting Evelyn Waugh's 'for sale' £3m Cotswolds manor for £250-a-year is now refusing prospective buyers entry

Helen Lawton and her partner Bechara Madi have lived in Piers Court on a six-month rolling tenancy contract. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

A woman renting Evelyn Waugh's sprawling £3 million Cotswold mansion for a mere £250-a-year looks set to scupper its sale, after claims she’s refusing to allow prospective buyers access to the property prior to auction.

Helen Lawton and her partner Bechara Madi have lived in Piers Court on a six-month rolling tenancy contract since moving into the eight bedroom, six bathroom property.

Located in Stinchcombe, Gloucestershire, the property is set to go up for sale on Thursday, however, Ms Lawton is refusing to allow prospective buyers or estate agents access to the property, insisting it's not for sale.

The sprawling manor was the location used by author Evelyn Waugh to pen some of literature's greatest works, including his novels Brideshead Revisited, Officers and Gentlemen and Men at Arms.

The woman, described as an Evelyn Waugh ‘superfan’, has been renting the Grade II-listed Georgian property under what’s known as a Common Law Tenancy.

It’s alleged Ms Lawton had been eyeing up the property for decades prior to it coming on the market, eventually asking her friend, millionaire ex-BBC boss Jason Blain, for help in securing it as her home.

Blain subsequently set up a company to buy the property for £2.9million a year later, with Ms Lawton and her partner set up as company directors.

Speaking to The Times, Ms Lawton insisted: “The house is not for sale, it is coming off the market.

“We've been through hell in the last three weeks. This is going to become very big public knowledge.”

It’s alleged locals have likened Ms Lawton to ‘Hyacinth Bucket’ – a character famed for her pedantic nature and social climbing sensibilities in hit sitcom Keeping Up Appearances.

Piers Court is set to go up for auction on December 15, however, prospective buyers have been warned: “The property is occupied under a Common Law Tenancy at a rent of £250 per annum.”

Auctioneers added: “A notice to quit was served on the occupant on 19 August 2022 and a copy of such notice was affixed to the property gate on 22 August 2022.

"Prospective purchasers should take their own legal advice regarding this and will be deemed to bid accordingly.”

Mr Blain initially secured the property after taking out a £2.1million loan from London bank C Hoare & Co.

However, it appears the owner’s financial situation has changed dramatically since the purchase of Piers Court.

High Court documents filed in January show he is being sued by Torsten van Dullemen, the general manager of London’s 5-star Mandarin Oriental Hotel, after he booked a £4,275-a-night penthouse for six days – before staying for eight months.

It’s alleged Mr Blain, of Perthshire, Scotland, is claimed to have only paid back £508,500 of the total bill, with the most recent payment being received in June.

Evelyn Waugh lived at Piers Court for 19 years and wrote novels including Brideshead Revisited. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Estate agent Knight and Frank, who is auctioning the property, is now asking for offers in excess of 2.5million.

An estate incorporating 23.5-acres of grounds, the property will go up for auction on Thursday, December 15.