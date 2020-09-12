Woman rushed to hospital after being shot in street in west London

A woman was shot in a street in west London last night. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

A woman has been rushed to hospital after she was shot on a street in west London.

Police were called to the scene at the junction of Harrow Road and Ashmore Road in Maida Hill after the woman in her 30s was shot shortly before midnight, Met Police said.

She was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

No arrests have been made. Scotland Yard awaits an update on the woman's condition.

Westminster police posted online: "A woman aged in her 30s was shot at around 11.50pm in Harrow Rd near junction with Ashmore Rd.

"She was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. We await an update on her condition."

Police have called for any witnesses to come forward.