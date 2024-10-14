Woman sent mum picture of cows just moments before she was trampled to death whilst walking her dog

Rebekah Morris, 29, who died in Littlethorpe, Leicestershire, on 9 July 2022. Picture: BPM Media

By Charlie Duffield

A woman sent her mother a photo of cattle but was then trampled to death by a cow in the same field, an inquest has heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rebekah Morris was walking her dog in Littlethorpe, Leicestershire, on the evening of July 9, 2022, when the incident took place.

A jury inquest began at Leicester Coroner's Court on Monday and heard how the 29-year-old had sent the image with the word "cows" to her mother during her walk, just before 9pm.

The inquest heard that Ms Morris stopped responding to text messages, which led her parents to look for her in the field, where they found her injured.

She experienced cardiac arrest and paramedics were not able to save her, so she was pronounced dead at 11.21pm.

Forensic pathologist Dr Michael Biggs, who carried out Ms Morris's post-mortem examination, told the jury her injuries were "consistent with hoof marks from a trampling incident".

Read More: Perfume bottle found by Novichok victim Dawn Sturgess could have killed 'thousands', inquiry hears

Read More: 'Hundreds' of criminals could be freed on bail due to government court date cutbacks, judge warns

Speaking to the court, he said she had experienced blunt force traumatic injuries and abrasions to her upper chest and left shoulder.

"There was extensive damage to the liver, which led to severe internal bleeding. That's the main reason why Becki died," he said.

He went on to say that the number of injuries was "not so large" that he thought the whole herd had been involved, and instead believed it was a "relatively brief incident involving one cow".

Dr Biggs said there was "enough of a suspicion" to do a forensic post-mortem examination to "rule out" the involvement of a person.

He said: "There were no other injuries to suggest the involvement of another person.

"All injuries were consistent with a livestock trampling incident.

"The type and location of the injuries in this case, for me, were indicative of something else, such as a large, heavy creature - such as a cow."

Dr Biggs told the inquest that the traces of alcohol and medications in Ms Morris's blood were "not a dangerous combination".

The inquest, which is expected to last five days, continues.