Police release e-fit after woman sexually assaulted walking home in east London

1 July 2022, 06:47

Police have released an e-fit following a sexual assault in Newham.
Police have released an e-fit following a sexual assault in Newham. Picture: Met Police

By Sophie Barnett

Police hunting for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on her way home from a night out in east London have issued an e-fit of a suspect.

The 24-year-old victim was returning home from a night out with a friend in Newham at around 2.30am on Friday, 3 June when she was assaulted, the Metropolitan Police said.

She stopped at McDonalds on Silvertown Way, E16, but the fast-food chain was closed to the public.

As she made her way home through the car park she was approached by an unknown man and sexually assaulted in a "terrifying" attack.

She managed to scream and alert her friend, prompting her attacker to flee in the direction of the nearby Morrisons supermarket, police said.

The woman has described the suspect as being of Asian appearance and possibly aged in his mid to late 30s. He wore glasses and had a light coloured beard.

Police are appealing for any information about the incident, and said they can't rule out the possibility of the man "striking again".

They urged anyone in the area to come forward, including delivery drivers waiting to collect orders from McDonalds.

Detective Constable Matt Wilson, from the North East Safeguarding Unit, said: “This was a terrifying attack on a woman in the middle of the night. She bravely managed to call out for help and in doing so caused her attacker to run away, but not before she was sexually assaulted.

“Given the time of night, the car park was not busy, but we do know there were some people in the area including delivery drivers waiting to collect orders from McDonalds. We also know there was a white van parked in the car park at the time.

“I would urge anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious or even just unusual, to come forward. I’d also encourage anyone who thinks they recognise the person depicted in the e-fit image to get in touch.

“We take incidents such as this extremely seriously and will follow any possible line of enquiry presented to us.“

While we have no information at this stage to indicate that this man has struck before, we cannot rule out the possibility. I would urge anyone who has been the victim of an assault of this nature, no matter when it took place, to call the police.

“We have specialist officers who will take your concerns seriously and provide support throughout the investigation and any judicial process that follows.”

Anyone with information should call 101 with the reference 3228/19JUN.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

