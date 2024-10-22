Woman stuck upside down between two boulders while trying to retrieve her phone

The woman posted 'Too bad about the phone tho' after she was rescued. Picture: NSW Ambulance

By Asher McShane

A major rescue effort had to be launched to save a woman who was trapped upside down for several hours between two boulders as she tried to retrieve her phone.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The woman, who has been named as Matilda Campbell, was walking with friends in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales when she fell in a narrow gap between two boulders.

She was stuck for seven hours.

Rescuers had to winch a 500kg block out of the way but the woman was trapped in an S-shaped bend making the rescue far more complicated.

Paramedic Peter Watts said: “In my 10 years as a rescue paramedic I had never encountered a job quite like this, it was challenging but incredibly rewarding.”

Read more: One man dies and 15 rushed to hospital after two trains collide in rural Wales

Read more: Heartbreaking M6 crash update as lone survivor, 7, remains in coma with dad 'by his side day and night'

The woman escaped with just scratches and bruises after the ordeal. Picture: NSW Ambulance

The woman had been stuck for over an hour before paramedics arrived.

After a complex rescue involving police, paramedics and specialist winching equipment the woman was finally rescued - and miraculously only had scratches and bruises.

The woman was stuck for an hour before rescuers arrived. Picture: NSW Ambulance

She didn’t manage to get her phone back.

"Thank you to the team who saved me you guys are literally life savers. Too bad about the phone tho,” she wrote in a message online.