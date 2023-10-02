Woman sues Disney after waterslide 'wedgie' left her with blood ‘rushing between her legs’ after ‘violent injury’

The incident left her so badly injured that she needed to be taken to a "hospital for the repair of her gynecologic injuries by a specialist.". Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

A woman is suing Disney for over £40,000 claiming she suffered permanent injuries and was left covered in blood after suffering a 'wedgie' on a waterslide.

Emma McGuinness, 33, says sliding down the popular Disney Park waterslide during her 30th birthday celebration left her with a horrifying, bleeding "wedgie".

In her lawsuit, she alleges that Disney's Humunga Kowabunga waterslide in Florida is dangerous and is seeking damages of £40,993 ($50,000).

The incident, which happened in 2019, left her so injured that she needed to be taken to a "hospital for the repair of her gynecologic injuries by a specialist."

She was reportedly going down the slide at around 40mph.

Alan Wagner, the attorney who filed the suit on September 27, wrote that not all the "risks" of the Slide were disclosed to park guests or Ms McGuinness.

The lawyer says Disney should have known the "specific risks". Picture: Alamy

The lawsuit described what happened: "The impact of The Slide and [Ms McGuinness'] impact into the standing water at the bottom of The Slide caused Ms McGuinness' clothing to be painfully forced between her legs and for water to be violently forced inside her."

The lawsuit also mentions that Ms. McGuinness was wearing a one-piece bathing suit but it did not stop the water from being "forcefully pushed inside" her.

"She experienced immediate and severe pain internally, and as she stood up, blood began rushing from between her legs."

Mr Wagner wrote that while Emma was "aware there were risks... the Slide carries with it specific risks about which Disney knew or, in the exercise of reasonable care, should have known.

"These risks are not disclosed by Disney to its guests and were not disclosed to Ms McGuinness."

He added: "People expect bumps and bruises, not the type of injuries experienced by McGuinness."

The complaint detailed the specific injuries Ms McGuinness suffered, including gynaecological lacerations, internal organ damage, and even caused her bowel to protrude through her abdominal wall.

The water attraction has caused "permanent injuries". Picture: Alamy

It added that Ms McGuinness "assumed the appropriate position" of riding with her legs crossed but was still injured.

The lawsuit added: "Whether ankles are crossed or not, riding down The Slide carries with it specific risks about which Disney knew or, in the exercise of reasonable care, should have known.

"Specifically, when a rider of The Slide reached the bottom of the ride and traveled into the pool of water designed to stop further travel, the force of the water can push loose garments into a person's anatomy – an event known as a 'wedgie.'

"Because of a woman's anatomy, the risk of a painful 'wedgie' is more common and more serious than it is for a man.

"The standing water at the bottom of The Slide, however, creates a much greater risk of injury when a rider slams into it at the end of The Slide and is brought to a quick stop.

"In the absence of appropriate swimwear or protective clothing, when a rider impacts the water at the end of The Slide, the forward speed of the rider can cause water to be forced inside the body.

"Because of their particular anatomy, and as a consequence of the type of swimwear women frequently wear, the risk of water being forced inside their body is greater than it is for men."

Mr and Ms McGuinness are suing Disney for £40,993 ($50,000). Picture: Alamy

Disney has not yet commented.