Woman sues McDonald's for £10 after ad ‘forced’ her to eat Big Mac

9 August 2021, 06:56

Ovchinnikova is blaming the restaurant's advertising campaigns for her moment of weakness. Above, McDonald's chicken nuggets
Ovchinnikova is blaming the restaurant's advertising campaigns for her moment of weakness. Above, McDonald's chicken nuggets. Picture: Alamy
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

A woman is demanding £10 in compensation for 'moral damage' after being enticed by a McDonald's advert, which she claims lured her into a local branch

The devout Christian had decided to give up meat for the 40 days before Easter and claims McDonald’s marketing made this impossible.

Russian Ksenia Ovchinnikova claimed she was seduced by an image of the juicy burger - and was helpless as she headed into the local branch and devoured the meal.

Ovchinnikova said she was taking legal action because she feels the restaurant is responsible for her going back on her pledge to steer clear of beef.

She is now accusing the fast-food giant of breaking the consumer protection law and insulting her religious feelings. 

Ovchinnikova claims that she hadn't eaten meat in a month when the fast-food chain's adverts for burgers and nuggets made her break her fast in April 2019, the Daily Mail reported.

Zamoskvoretsky Court in Russia has confirmed that it had received her lawsuit.

Ovchinnikova from the Russian city of Omsk claimed in her statement: "By this point, I had already been fasting for a month, but when I saw an advertising banner, I could not help myself, I visited McDonald's and bought a cheeseburger,"

"In the actions of McDonald's, I see a violation of the consumer protection law. I ask the court to investigate and, if a violation has taken place, to oblige McDonald's LLC to compensate me for moral damage in the amount of one thousand rubles."

