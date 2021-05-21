Woman suffers serious injuries after 'acid' attack on doorstep

21 May 2021, 13:51

Police are investigating the attack
Police are investigating the attack. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

A woman has been rushed to hospital after suffering serious injuries in a suspected acid attack in Brighton.

An investigation is under way to find out who was behind the attack, which took place at around 4:20pm on 20th May, Sussex Police said.

Officers were called to the scene when it was reported a noxious substance had been thrown over the victim.

The attacker fled before the police arrived and enquiries are taking place to identify the suspect.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

The victim was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in a serious condition.

Detective Sergeant Jennifer Pietersen said: “The victim has suffered multiple serious injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.

"We are pursuing a number of enquiries to identify and arrest the suspect involved. 

“High visibility patrols are being carried out in the city and house to house enquiries are ongoing.

“We are urging anyone with information to contact us without delay.”

Witnesses or anyone with information are urged to come forward by reporting online or calling 101 quoting serial 972 of 20/05.

