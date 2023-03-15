Woman who thinks she is Madeleine McCann could be American family's 'missing daughter'

Julia Wendell claims she is Madeline McCann. Picture: Social media

By Kieran Kelly

An American family has contacted the woman who thinks she could be Madeleine McCann as they believe she could be their missing daughter.

Julia Wendell, 21, hit the headlines after claiming to be Madeleine, who was last seen on family holiday in Portugal in 2007.

She was taken to California by private detective Dr Fia Johansson, after receiving death threats in her native Poland.

Dr Johansson claims to have evidence that shows "Julia was definitely trafficked to Poland".

"We do not want to reveal the name of the girl or her family because things are going back and forth, and it’s a very emotional time for everyone," the investigator told RadarOnline.

Julia Wendell with Dr Fia Johansson. Picture: Social Media

"I feel we should wait until we get the DNA test because we want to know more about Julia’s background.

"Right now, there are a lot of families with missing children, similar to Julia’s age, that are going to be emailing us because they would love to know where their missing loved ones are."

Julia's family in Poland have denied her claims.

Madeleine was nearly four when she went missing from her family's apartment on holiday in Portugal on May 3, 2007.

Julia says she believes she could be Madeleine because she says she was sexually abused by a man she believes was a suspect in the Madeleine McCann case.

She also points out she has moles in similar positions to Madeleine's and a marking in her eye, similar to Madeleine's coloboma which means her pupil is a different shape.

Madeleine McCann went missing from a family holiday in 2007. Picture: Alamy

Julia's family in Poland spoke out to deny the claims saying they're "devastated" but Dr Johansson hit back urging them to take the DNA test to solve any mystery about the young woman's parentage once and for all.

Dr Johansson - also known as the Persian Medium - says she has worked with law enforcement on cases around the world after realising she had psychic "gifts" as a child.