‘Criminally hot’: Woman whose mugshot went viral shares her secrets to staying glam

A woman went viral for her mugshot photo. Picture: Handout/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

A woman whose mugshot went viral for being attractive has shared the secrets to maintaining her glam looks.

Veronica Koval, 27, a registered nurse, was charged with reckless driving last May after she was caught driving 99mph in a 55mph zone.

She spent one night behind bars, was fined $750 and had her driver’s license suspended for 30 days after pleading guilty to the charge.

She thought that was the end of the incident until her mugshot was shared on a viral Instagram account.

The account, named ‘mugshawtys’, shares the mugshots of people who have been arrested accompanied by a caption of what they were charged with.

Now Ms Koval has revealed the details of her beauty regime after the attention caused by the post.

“I’m a Botox and filler girl!” she told the New York Post. “I will 100% tell you that I get Botox done a couple of times a year.”

She revealed that she receives “medical-grade skin care”, including “laser facials” and swears by her hairstylist, Sadye Pearlman.

Ms Koval has shared her beauty tips. Picture: Instagram

Despite her extensive beauty maintenance routine, the nurse said she doesn’t splash out in the same way for her everyday beauty products.

“I'm a Target girl, I'm balling on a budget,” she told the outlet. “I’m not out here making millions and millions of dollars! I do a little bit of the L'Oreal skin tint [and] Dr Jart to help with any redness. That's what I throw on my face everyday.”

She said she completes the look with “a little bit of blush and some mascara”.

But if she’s heading out for a date she’ll step up her look a tad, “maybe I’Il throw on some bronzer and put some concealer under my eyes”.

She has been flooded with interest from social media users since her mugshot was posted.

Reflecting on her arrest for reckless driving, she admitted it was a “mistake”.

“I definitely made a mistake,” she said. “I don’t condone it, [and] I will never speed again.”

“I’m very respectful of the authorities, I wasn’t going to argue with it,” she said of her night behind bars. “I just kind of kept quiet, did my thing.”