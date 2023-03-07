Woman who believes she may be Madeleine McCann taken to America after receiving death threats online

Madelene McCann (l) Julia Wandelt (r) and with Fia Johansson (inset). Picture: social media

By StephenRigley

A woman who believes she may be Madeleine McCann has been taken to the US by a psychic detective looking into the case after receiving death threats online.

Julia Wandelt made headlines last month after saying she believed she could be Madeleine - claiming she had similar facial features and had suffered an abusive childhood.

California-based private detective and psychic medium Dr Fia Johansson who is investigating the case said Julia felt "terrified" and "unsafe" after receiving threats and vile sexual messages online.

Dr Johansson flew to visit Julia in Poland last week where she spoke to her doctors, school friends and police and believes there are a lot of "unanswered questions" about the case.

However, as Julia continued to be barraged with threats - with one message even claiming there was a 30,000 euro bounty on her head - Dr. Johansson believed she was no longer safe in Poland and flew her to the States.

Julia Wandelt with Fia Johansson. Picture: Instagram/Dr Fia Johansson

Madeleine McCann. Picture: Alamy

Writing on Instagram after landing in Los Angeles, said: "Thanks for the extra protection I love you USA. Welcome to USA Julia - the land of love and dreams."

In a video posted on Instagram at the airport, Julia said she felt like an "angel" or "celebrity" after landing in America."I'm excited thank you Fia," she said.

She added: "Never give up and believe in yourself dreams will come true."

Dr Johnasson told The Sun: "My number one priority has always been Julia's safety."

"The haters have been attacking Julia since she came forward."The situation in Poland is she has nobody. Her family won't talk to her.

"Julia has never said, 'I am Madeleine McCann'. She has lots of questions about her past and she asked for help. We are open to all possibilities.

"Having spent time with Julia and investigating this I do not think she is lying or making things up for followers, everything she says appears to be real."

She says she was abused as a child and we have found evidence in court that she was abused between 2011 and 2012.

"We have asked her family for a DNA test but her mother blocked her and they refused to even take our calls.

"We can't get a court order to force them to because there is a law against it in Poland.

"We went to the police in Poland to report her concerns she may be Madeleine McCann but they said they do not have any investigations about any missing persons outside the country.

"The country where Maddie is missing from - Portugal - would have to force Poland to look at it.

"So the police cannot say whether she is Madeleine or not Madeleine."

Madeleine was nearly four, when she went missing from her family's apartment on holiday in Portugal on May 3, 2007.

Julia says she believes she could be Madeleine because she says she was sexually abused by a man she believes was a suspect in the Madeleine McCann case.

She also points out she has moles in similar positions to Madeleine's and a marking in her eye, similar to Madeleine's coloboma which means her pupil is a different shape.

Julia's family in Poland spoke out to deny the claims saying they're "devastated" but Dr Johansson hit back urging them to take the DNA test to solve any mystery about the young woman's parentage once and for all.

Dr Johansson - also known as the Persian Medium - says she has worked with law enforcement on cases around the world after realising she had psychic "gifts" as a child.