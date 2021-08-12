Woman who died in bus crash at Victoria station named as Melissa Burr

Melissa died in the incident at Victoria station. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The woman who died in a fatal crash at Victoria station in London has been named as 32-year-old Melissa Burr.

Police responded to a report of a collision involving two buses and three pedestrians on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and gave first aid but Melissa was pronounced at 9am.

Her next of kin have been informed. Two other people involved were treated for non-life threatening injuries and no arrests have been made.

In a statement, Melissa’s family said: "We are absolutely devastated by loss and the hole that this incident has left in our lives. Melissa was a kind and thoughtful soul, had a quirky charm with such a bright future ahead of her.

"As a family we naturally want to understand how such a tragedy occurred, but for now we just want time and space to mourn our beautiful Melissa and send her to rest with her late father."

The Victoria crash took place on August 10. Picture: Alamy

Melissa came from Rainham in Kent, the Met said.

Detective Constable Chris May of the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "This tragic incident claimed the life of a young woman and our thoughts are with her family at this sad time.

"We are continuing to piece together the circumstances surrounding this collision and I am very keen to hear from any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police. If you have information please don’t hesitate to get in touch."

Anyone with any information can call 0208 543 5157, 101 or or tweet @MetCC quoting 1450/10AUG. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.