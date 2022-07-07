Woman who posed as learners to take 100 driving tests jailed

7 July 2022, 18:17

Woman jailed for impersonating learner drivers
Woman jailed for impersonating learner drivers. Picture: Alamy/Tarian

By Stephen Rigley

A woman who impersonated other people to sit their driving tests more than 100 times has been jailed.

Inderjeet Kaur, 29, admitted to having taken approximately 150 theory and practical driving tests on behalf of candidates between 2018 and 2020.

Swansea Crown Court was told Kaur committed the offences throughout England and Wales, including Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and around London.

Suspicion grew by staff at the test centres that Kaur was impersonating genuine candidates while taking the test.

Following a referral from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency, an investigation was launched by detectives in South Wales.

They found Kaur was offering services to test applicants who had difficulty with the English language.

Inderjeet Kaur
Inderjeet Kaur. Picture: Tarian

Kaur, from Llanelli, pleaded guilty at Swansea Crown Court and was jailed for eight months.

Detective Chief Inspector Steven Maloney, who led the investigation, said: “The crimes Kaur committed circumvent the driving test process and, in turn, puts innocent road users at risk, by allowing unskilled and dangerous motorists to have seemingly legitimate licences.

“Safety on our roads has always been a priority and arresting those that flaunt the law ensures that we can keep unqualified drivers off the road.

“By working with the DVSA, this complex criminal investigation highlighted the extent of Kaur’s offending which was purely out of greed.

“Kaur’s offending has now been halted, and she has now been brought to justice, and we welcome the sentence imposed by the courts.

“Frauds such as these pose significant risks to the general public and I urge any members of the public with information on such crimes to report them to the police.”

Caroline Hicks, from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency, added: “DVSA’s priority is to protect everyone from unsafe drivers and vehicles.

“Driving and theory tests exist to help ensure people have the correct knowledge, skills and attitude to drive on our roads.

“Circumventing the tests puts lives in danger, we have methods in place to detect test fraud and will come down hard on the people involved.“This includes cancelling test passes that have been gained fraudulently.”

