Sacked woman wins £3k compensation despite calling colleagues a 'P***' and 'gypsy c***'

5 May 2022, 14:08 | Updated: 5 May 2022, 14:57

A woman has been awarded almost £3,000 in compensation for unfair dismissal after she used racist language towards colleagues
A woman has been awarded almost £3,000 in compensation for unfair dismissal after she used racist language towards colleagues. Picture: Google/Linkedin

By Megan Hinton

A woman has been awarded almost £3,000 in compensation for unfair dismissal after she called her colleagues "f***ing P***" and "gypsy c***".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The judge ordered bedding company Hypnos to pay Anita Jarzyna a 'basic' award of £630 plus compensation of £2,214 after they ruled the firm took just 15 minutes to make a decision to sack her and refused an appeal hearing.

The Buckinghamshire based company received seven complaints from staff members about repeated use of racist language towards two members of staff.

The 29-year-old who had worked at Hypnos for four years, was described by one member of staff as being "mean to most people" adding "she just doesn't like anybody".

The tribunal was told Ms Jarzyna "did not get on with Mr Daniel Bowler and his girlfriend, Ms Erika Mateova".

Mr Bowler was in a higher managerial position to Ms Jarzyn whilst it is claimed she did not like Ms Mateova because she "wanted her job and this appears to have been the cause of antipathy between them".

Read more: Bank of England's recession warning as interest rate hits 13-year high

The tribunal was supplied statements from disgruntled members of staff who had complained about Ms Jarzyna's behaviour, one reads: "It started a couple of months ago when Anita and I were talking while I was working and I said my next job was for Erika, she said "Oh, You’re going to see that gypsy c***!”

"She's called her that to me probably four more times on different occasions since then. The last time was last Thursday. I’d heard she’d been suspended so I called her to make sure she was ok. She told me what had happened and that she’d lost her temper outside and people had heard her shouting gypsy c*** and P***.

Adding: "I asked her why she’d said what she did and she said she’s Polish and can say what she likes, it’s ok to say it in Poland so why is it not ok here? She clearly doesn’t think saying it is wrong."

Read more: FA shoot down claims 'It's Coming Home' England anthem axed for offending other nations

Mr Bowler raised grievances to his boss stating: "Anita referred to me as the f****** P*** Danny Bowler in conversation with the others, one of these did say you cannot say that and Anita responded with I can say what I like, I am Polish."

Whilst Ms Mateova’s reported: "On Monday 4 November 2019 it was brought to my attention from [another staff member] that Anita refers to me as the gypsy c*** and has said this on a few occasions to him."

Read more: Rachel Riley reveals she caught male celebrity secretly upskirting her at party

Despite Hypnos having a "fair reason for dismissal for gross misconduct for making racist and derogatory comments", the tribunal ruled that she should have been given the chance of appeal.

The tribunal highlighted another employee at the company was dismissed after they were caught stealing from a vending machine.

However, they were offered their previous job after an appeal and Ms Jarzyna's complained she was not offered the same opportunities to defend herself.

In conclusion, Employment Judge George Alliott said: "The claimant did use offensive and racist language both in and out of the workplace. 

"I find that there is no evidence of less favourable treatment of the claimant in her treatment during the disciplinary procedure and in her dismissal.

"In any event, I find that the treatment was not because of the claimant’s race or nationality.

"However, given the burden of proof, I cannot find that the respondent genuinely believed in the reason for dismissal in the absence of any evidence from the respondent. Accordingly, I have to find that the dismissal was unfair.

"I accept an appeal hearing is not mandatory - however, the claimant pointed to an individual who, whilst charged with an offence of theft, did apparently retain his job on appeal. The respondent has not been here to contest the issue."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Baby P's killer mum to be released from prison after Parole Board rejects govt challenge

costa blanca

Murder probe launched after British pensioner shot dead in Costa Blanca home

Rachel Riley says she was upskirted by a male celebrity at a party.

Rachel Riley reveals she caught male celebrity secretly upskirting her at party

Rates rose to 1% in the fourth consecutive increase since December

Bank of England's recession warning as interest rate hits 13-year high

A black pensioner who has been threatened with jail for playing board games too loudly, said he is being racially "discriminated" against.

Black OAP blasts 'racist' court order threatening him with jail for playing dominoes too loudly
The Queen will not attend any of this year's garden parties at Buckingham Palace.

Queen will not attend this year's royal garden parties amid mobility issues

The 'It's Coming Home' song 'could be axed over fears it's offensive'.

FA shoot down claims 'It's Coming Home' England anthem axed for offending other nations

Exclusive
Neil Hallett and Rommy Schuurmans had been waiting to hear from the Home Office for four months

'Left in limbo': Canadian bride to be forced to wait more than four months for UK visa

Exclusive
Wladimir Klitschko thanks Britain and calls for end to 'senseless killing' of Ukrainians

'Nothing is forgotten': Klitschko shares 'horrifying' scenes of rape and murder in Ukraine

Exclusive
Star Hobson's great-grandfather David Fawcett has called for an overhaul of children's protection services following the death of the toddler.

Just 3% of child cruelty reports lead to court as Star Hobson's family call for change

People will have their say in the local elections today.

Voters head to the polls across the UK to elect new local leaders

Sheila and Clay Fletcher were released on May 3 and May 4 after each posted $300,000 bond, according to Sheriff Jeff Travis, over the death of their daughter Lacey (left).

Parents charged with murder of daughter 'fused' to sofa in own waste leave jail on $300k bond
More than 300 Ukrainian civilians have been evacuated from the besieged city of Mariupol.

Heroic last stand of Mauripol as 'bloody battles' rage inside steelworks ahead of ceasefire
Amber Heard testifies about the first time she says her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, hit her.

'It changed my life': Tearful Amber Heard recalls first time Johnny Depp 'slapped her'

Michael Ugwa, 29, from Rainham.

'Kindest soul': Tributes paid to Essex shopping centre victim as man charged with murder

Shocking moment British woman launches tirade at passenger on easyJet flight

Shocking moment British woman launches tirade at passenger on easyJet flight

Latest News

See more Latest News

Smoke rises from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal in Mariupol

Mariupol steel mill battle rages as Ukraine repels attacks

A stockyard that suffered damage following a settlers’ attack from nearby settlement outposts on the Bedouin community, in the West Bank village of al-Mufagara, near Hebron, in September 2021

Israel upholds expulsion order against West Bank hamlets

Sri Lankan motorists queue up to buy fuel outside a fuel station in Colombo on Thursday, May 5 2022

Sri Lanka ruling coalition candidate wins vote in Parliament

A man jogs in a park in Hong Kong on Thursday May 5 2022

Hong Kong reopens beaches as Beijing relaxes quarantine rules
Smoke rises from the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol

Ukraine repels Russian attacks as Mariupol plant battle rages
Masked Palestinians carry Palestinian and Hamas flags during Eid al-Fitr celebrations next to the next to the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem on Monday May 2 2022

Israeli police enter tense holy site as Jewish visits resume

Pope Francis arrives in a wheelchair to attend an audience with nuns and religious superiors in the Paul VI Hall at The Vatican on Thursday May 5 2022

Pope Francis pictured in a wheelchair as knee pain continues to limit mobility
Alexander Lukashenko

Belarus ‘doing everything’ to end Ukraine war, says President Lukashenko
Ukraine Russia

Ukraine repels some Russian attacks but fighting rages at Mariupol steel mill
A serviceman of Donetsk People’s Republic militia stands at a check point in Mariupol

Russian strikes try to disrupt delivery of Western weapons to Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/05 | Watch again

American politician tied in knots over 'biblical' defence of abortion bans

American politician tied in knots over 'biblical' defence of abortion bans
The focus is now on what normal voters want to hear, Andrew said.

Andrew Marr: Voters have the ball at their feet ahead of local elections
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/05 | Watch again

Andy Burnham: 'The country is ready' for 'full nationalisation' of railways

Andy Burnham: 'The country is ready' for 'full nationalisation' of railways
Anti-corruption campaigner reacts to EU ban on 'Western enablers' of Vladimir Putin

Anti-corruption campaigner reacts to EU ban on 'Western enablers' of Vladimir Putin
Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/05 | Watch again

Andrew Marr has claimed the upcoming local elections are the practice round for the Tories and Labour.

Andrew Marr: Tories and Labour warm up for the next general election
Pensioners 'in tears' in reduced aisles amid cost-of-living crisis

Pensioners 'in tears' in reduced aisles amid cost of living crisis, supermarket worker reveals
The old Chinese curse, may you live in interesting times, certainly applies to Boris right now.

LBC Views: Boris may be lauded in Ukraine but that may mean nothing back home

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police