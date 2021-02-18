Woman's body found after house collapse near Bury

The scene in Bury, Greater Manchester, where the body of a woman has been found. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

A woman's body has been found after a house collapsed following reports of an 'explosion' near Bury.

Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to reports that a house had collapsed in Ramsbottom, Bury, just before 9.30pm on Wednesday.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and another woman and child were taken to hospital with minor injuries, the force said.

Five properties, in East View in Summerseat, were evacuated as a precaution and three people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

One GMFRS crew, alongside fire scene investigators, remains at the scene of a collapsed house in Summerseat, Bury.



The firefighters, from Bury station, are monitoring the structure of the affected mid-terrace home and neighbouring properties in the immediate vicinity.



Watch 👇 pic.twitter.com/4vaTqBhQvg — Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service (@manchesterfire) February 18, 2021

Watch Manager Steve Wilcock, Incident Commander at the scene, said: "I want to first pass on my condolences to the family and friends of the woman who tragically lost her life at this incident.



“Our thoughts are with them at what must be an incredibly sad and difficult time.” pic.twitter.com/5BmglwYu5k — Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service (@manchesterfire) February 18, 2021

A police spokesman said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident."

Watch Manager Steve Wilcock, Incident Commander at the scene, said: "I want to first pass on my condolences to the family and friends of the woman who tragically lost her life at this incident - our thoughts are with them at what must be an incredibly sad and difficult time.

"Given the nature of this scene I must also praise the professionalism and dedication of the firefighters who have worked here all night in the driving rain, as well as throughout the morning.

"An investigation is now under way so it would not be appropriate to speculate at this time on a probable cause.”

Greater Manchester Fire Service released this video on Twitter which shows firefighters leaving floral tributes at the scene.

A joint investigation is being carried out by police, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and local authorities in Bury.

Cadent gas officials are reported to be assessing the scene, with a strong smell of gas reported in the area.