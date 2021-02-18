Woman's body found after house collapse near Bury

18 February 2021, 12:26 | Updated: 18 February 2021, 13:00

The scene in Bury, Greater Manchester, where the body of a woman has been found
The scene in Bury, Greater Manchester, where the body of a woman has been found. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

A woman's body has been found after a house collapsed following reports of an 'explosion' near Bury.

Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to reports that a house had collapsed in Ramsbottom, Bury, just before 9.30pm on Wednesday.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and another woman and child were taken to hospital with minor injuries, the force said.

Five properties, in East View in Summerseat, were evacuated as a precaution and three people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A police spokesman said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident."

Watch Manager Steve Wilcock, Incident Commander at the scene, said: "I want to first pass on my condolences to the family and friends of the woman who tragically lost her life at this incident - our thoughts are with them at what must be an incredibly sad and difficult time.

"Given the nature of this scene I must also praise the professionalism and dedication of the firefighters who have worked here all night in the driving rain, as well as throughout the morning.

"An investigation is now under way so it would not be appropriate to speculate at this time on a probable cause.”

Greater Manchester Fire Service released this video on Twitter which shows firefighters leaving floral tributes at the scene.

A joint investigation is being carried out by police, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and local authorities in Bury.

Cadent gas officials are reported to be assessing the scene, with a strong smell of gas reported in the area.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Frozen turtles at the Sea Turtle Inc

Thousands of cold-stunned turtles rescued by Texas residents amid winter storm
Winter Weather Texas

Power cuts fall below one million in Texas as icy US weather heads east
Spain Rapper

Dozens arrested in fresh riots over jailing of Spanish rapper
33 countries are currently on the UK 'red list'

Spain and USA could be next countries on quarantine 'red list'
Myanmar

Police rampage targets striking railway workers in Myanmar

Pro-China supporters hold the pictures of prominent Hong Kong democracy advocate and newspaper founder Jimmy Lai with Chinese words “Traitor of China”

Hong Kong activist publisher Jimmy Lai denied bail again

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?
Can you travel to Spain or France? UK residents looking for summer holidays post lockdown

Are Spain and France on the hotel quarantine list? Travel rules and restrictions explained
The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Care minister admits she doesn't know nurse salaries despite drive for new staff

Care minister admits she doesn't know nurse salaries despite drive for new staff
'I was on social media for 17 hours per day on average' caller tells LBC

'I was on social media for 17 hours per day on average' caller tells LBC
Activist urges people to help Government end 'horrific crimes' against women and girls

Activist urges people to help Government end 'horrific crimes' against women and girls
Royal commentator reacts to Duke of Edinburgh being admitted to hospital

Royal commentator reacts to Duke of Edinburgh being admitted to hospital
Nick Ferrari shocked by asthmatic caller no longer having Covid vaccine priority

Nick Ferrari left shocked as asthmatic caller's Covid vaccine priority is removed
1.7m added to shielding list proves lockdown scepticism is 'stupid', says James O'Brien

1.7m added to shielding list proves lockdown scepticism is 'stupid', says James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London