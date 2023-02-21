Women to receive one year's worth of menopause treatment for under £20 in new government scheme

Around 400,000 women are set to benefit. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Around 400,000 women could benefit from cheaper menopause treatment as part of a new government scheme to cut prescription costs.

Women who are prescribed Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) for the menopause will be able to take part in a new scheme, which will give them access to a year's worth of treatment for under £20.

The Department of Health said the scheme will come into effect on April 1, with around 400,000 women set to benefit. Under the plan, women can use the certificate against a list of HRT prescription items.

Patches, tablets and topical preparations will be available, with no limit on how many times the pre-payment certificate can be used while valid.

Minister for Women Maria Caulfield said: "Around three-quarters of women will experience menopause symptoms, with one-quarter experiencing severe symptoms, which can seriously impact their quality of life.

"Reducing the cost of HRT is a huge moment for improving women's health in this country, and I am proud to be announcing this momentous step forward.

"In our Women's Health Strategy, we made menopause a top priority - by making HRT more accessible, we're delivering on our commitment to women."

Minister for Women Maria Caulfield. Picture: Alamy

It's estimated that around 15 per cent of women aged 45-64 in England are currently prescribed HRT, according to the Department of Health.

Dame Lesley Regan, the Government's women's health ambassador, said the move is a "major step forward in prioritising the health and wellbeing of women.

"Making HRT more affordable will have a hugely beneficial impact on the lives of so many women," she said.

"This pre-payment certificate is a major step forward in prioritising the health and wellbeing of women."

Women will be able to access a year's worth of supply for under £20. Picture: Getty

Women will be able to apply for the pre-payment certificate through the NHS Business Services Authority or in person at pharmacy registered to sell the certificates.

Dr Ranee Thakar, president of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, praised the move, noting that cost can be one of the barriers that affects a woman's ability to access HRT treatment.

"The introduction of HRT pre-payment certificates is a positive step to improve access to HRT," Dr Thakar said.

"This announcement is an important first step, and we hope that more will be done to address the challenges and inequalities faced in accessing menopause care and treatment."