Women in Submarine Services suffered 'misogyny and bullying', Royal Navy investigation finds

The head of the Royal Navy, Admiral Sir Ben Key, ordered the investigation in 2022. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Women in the Submarine Services suffered "misogyny, bullying and other unacceptable behaviours", a Royal Navy investigation has found.

The head of the Royal Navy, Admiral Sir Ben Key, ordered the investigation in 2022 into allegations made by former lieutenant Sophie Brook, who described a "constant campaign of sexual bullying".

A redacted final report of the investigation listed multiple incidents of abuse and harassment by male submariners, some of whom were senior officers, against female colleagues.

Among the most serious were "at least" one report of rape, while others included lewd comments and sexual gestures.

Sir Ben said he was "truly sorry" and that such behaviour was "intolerable".

Ms Brook, who has since left the submarine service, said "multiple people" had contacted her with similar concerns after she first went public with her accusations.

Women in the Submarine Services suffered "misogyny, bullying and other unacceptable behaviours", an investigation has found. Picture: Alamy

In a statement published on Friday, Sir Ben said: "The investigation has confirmed misogyny, bullying and other unacceptable behaviours did occur during the investigation period, and this is intolerable."

He said Ms Brook had made several requests for redress during the investigation process, which she gave evidence to.

Sir Ben said: "Those that are within my gift to offer - I have. When I met with Ms Brook this morning, I apologised to her personally and unreservedly, praising her courage in coming forward.

"As the head of the Royal Navy, today I also offer a public apology, both to Ms Brook and to any personnel - past or present - that have been subject to any form of unacceptable behaviour during their time in service. I am truly sorry."

He added: "We must be better than this and do better than we have."

In the statement released on Friday, Sir Ben said the recommendations from the investigation had been accepted in full, including the establishment of a new head of culture, alongside changes to training in the Submarine Service.

The investigation has not led to any charges of sexual assault, but a number of individuals have been discharged from the Navy following the investigation.

Some of the allegations were reported to the MOD’s serious crime unit but the Navy said there was insufficient evidence to bring prosecutions.

Overall, the Navy said it had conducted 28 separate investigations leading to the discharge of 18 individuals, with four being reduced in rank and six facing disciplinary or administrative action.

In a statement provided to Sky News, Ms Brook said she "remains concerned about the Navy's commitment to delivering meaningful change".

She added: "It is my hope that this report is not just a token gesture but a starting point for real substantive change.

"I came forward not just to see justice for myself but to shine a light on a culture that for too long has been permitted to thrive within some of the most elite branches of the Armed Forces."