'Wonder drug' for uncontrolled asthma approved for use by NHS

Around 200,000 people in the UK often battle with regular asthma attacks. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A 'wonder drug' for uncontrolled asthma has been approved for use on the NHS.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) recommended the use of 'game-changing' injection drug dupilumab for patients whose asthma does not respond to conventional treatments.

In clinical trials, dupilumab was shown to reduce the frequency of asthma attacks as well as the use of emergency steroid tablets by almost half when combined with standard inhalers.

However, the criteria for receiving the drug remains quite strict, with only those suffering with severe asthma eligible.

Patients with type two inflammation, who meet an inflammation threshold, have had at least four severe asthma attacks in the last year and are ineligible for other biological treatments are able to get access to the drug.

Read more: 'I give up': NHS nurse tells LBC she has paper round to make ends meet

Read more: Covid drug used to treat Donald Trump could save thousands of NHS patients

Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation Partnership welcomed the news, saying it would transform the lives of some patients, but argued that there needed to be more clarity with guidelines.

Dr Samantha Walker, director of research and innovation at Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation, said: "Today's news could be a real game-changer for the thousands of people with severe asthma across England, Wales and Northern Ireland who live in constant fear of a life-threatening asthma attack happening at any time.

"Severe asthma can have a colossal impact on people's lives.

"People are stuck in a never-ending cycle of hospital visits, which has a serious and debilitating impact on their home, work and social life.

"While Nice's decision to recommend dupilumab is cause for celebration, the sad fact is that four in five people with suspected severe asthma are not being referred to specialists for the treatments that could transform, and even save, their lives.

Read more: NHS investigates issues with accessing Covid Pass

"Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation is calling for Nice to develop new, clear guidelines so healthcare professionals are confident about when to refer patients with possible severe asthma to get the specialist care they so desperately need.

"If you're experiencing severe asthma symptoms, Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation has developed a new online tool to help you get on top of uncontrolled symptoms, work out whether you need to ask your doctor for extra help or a referral, and/or ask for specialist support."