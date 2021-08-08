Wood Green: Man charged with attempted murder over 'knife attack'

8 August 2021, 12:13

A man has been charged with attempted murder
A man has been charged with attempted murder. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Police have charged a 33-year-old man with attempted murder over a knife attack on a social worker in Wood Green, north London.

The 61-year-old, who was not named by police, suffered multiple stab injuries during the incident on Friday evening. He was trying to check on two vulnerable children.

He had called for help from two police officers when he was unable to get into a property and both also received knife wounds.

Sulai Bukhari, of Noel Park Road, was charged on Sunday with attempted murder as well as two counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent against the two officers.

Two other men have been arrested in connection with the same incident and have been released under investigation.

The social worker's injuries are not thought to be life threatening and the officers were discharged from hospital early on Saturday.

Haringey Council said it would provide support to the social worker.

Mr Bukhari is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday.

