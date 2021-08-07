Clive Bull 1am - 4am
Wood Green: Two police officers and a man attacked in north London
7 August 2021, 00:39
Three people including two police officers have been assaulted in North London.
The Metropolitan Police said they were called to an address in Wood Green at approximately 7:20pm on Friday.
A 61-year-old man and two officers were injured, with all three remaining in hospital for treatment.
#APPEAL | Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an assault on Noel Park Road, N22 in which a man and two officers were injured. Three people have been arrested. Please call 101 ref: 2347/05Aug https://t.co/9wnsK9Ncef— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 6, 2021
In a statement, the Met said: "Police and a third party were called to an address on Noel Park Road, N22 at approximately 19:20hs on Friday, 6 August after concerns for the welfare of residents.
"Whilst in a communal area, a man approached the officers before assaulting them and the 61-year-old man who was with them.
"The man suffered stab injuries; we await an update on his condition.
"One of the officers sustained slash injuries that are not life-threatening.
"All three remain in hospital receiving treatment."
They went on to say that a man had been arrested at the scene, with an additional two people arrested as part of the investigation.
All three remain in custody.
The Met confirmed that a motive had not yet been established but that "at this stage it is not thought to be terrorism-related".
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference Cad 2347/05Aug or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.