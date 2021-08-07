Wood Green: Two police officers and a man attacked in north London

7 August 2021, 00:39

Two police officers have been injured in an assault in north London
Two police officers have been injured in an assault in north London. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Three people including two police officers have been assaulted in North London.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to an address in Wood Green at approximately 7:20pm on Friday.

A 61-year-old man and two officers were injured, with all three remaining in hospital for treatment.

In a statement, the Met said: "Police and a third party were called to an address on Noel Park Road, N22 at approximately 19:20hs on Friday, 6 August after concerns for the welfare of residents.

"Whilst in a communal area, a man approached the officers before assaulting them and the 61-year-old man who was with them.

"The man suffered stab injuries; we await an update on his condition.

"One of the officers sustained slash injuries that are not life-threatening.

"All three remain in hospital receiving treatment."

They went on to say that a man had been arrested at the scene, with an additional two people arrested as part of the investigation.

All three remain in custody.

The Met confirmed that a motive had not yet been established but that "at this stage it is not thought to be terrorism-related".

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference Cad 2347/05Aug or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

