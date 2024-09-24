Two men aged 52 and 18 arrested after killing of boy, 15, in London - as victim is pictured

Police have named the victim as 15-year-old Daejuan Campbell. Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

Two people have been arrested following the murder of a 15-year-old boy in Woolwich, south-east London - as police release the name and an image of the victim.

The Met was called to reports of a disturbance on Eglinton Road, Woolwich, at around 6.30pm on Sunday.

Officers attended and found a teenage boy with a stab injury.

He sadly died a short time later, despite the efforts of officers and paramedics.

He has today been named as Daejuan Campbell, aged 15.

Two men - aged 52 and 18 - have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

A Metropolitan police officer near a police cordon and forensic tent on Paget Terrace, near Eglinton Road. Picture: Alamy

A 43-year-old woman who witnessed the attack ran to the schoolboy's aid and attempted to stem the bleeding from the wound as he lay injured in the street.

Describing the boy as "laying face down on the floor", the woman, who wishes not to be named, described a "massive pool of blood" forming beneath the boy as she used sheets to stem the bleeding.

The woman, who lived in the area for 14 years, said she spotted the boy dying in the road outside her flat after hearing screams.

Speaking by the police cordon in Woolwich, she told the PA news agency: "I was upstairs in my bedroom, I had my nightshirt on, I heard screaming from across the road saying 'someone's been stabbed, someone's been stabbed'.

"So, I grabbed a sheet, I had no shoes or socks on or anything, and I just literally run to where just near where the tent is, and there was someone laying face down on the floor.

Describing how she "turned him over" to assess his injury, she explained that the boy "had a gash in his head and I thought 'that's not bleeding enough'.

"His leg moved and there was a massive pool of blood, so I just stemmed the flow of blood until the paramedics and that got here.

"I asked if I could go and shower because I was covered in his blood, and they said 'yes' so I went in and showered.

"I come back out and they (the police) called me over because I was the last one with him - he was going to me 'I'm 15, I'm 15, don't let me die' and I said to him 'you're not going to die, mate'."

Metropolitan Police Territorial Support Group officers and vans at the scene in Eglinton Road, Woolwich. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry said: “My thoughts are with Daejuan’s loved ones as they try and come to terms with this heart-breaking incident.

“The investigation into Daejuan’s death is still in the early stages and our officers are working around the clock to build a picture of what happened on Sunday evening.

“Local officers will remain in the area whilst we continue with our investigation. Please do not hesitate to ask any questions, they are there to support you and the community.

“I want to appeal to you again and ask if you know anything about the death of young Daejuan. Did you see anything suspicious around the Eglinton Road area? Did you see anyone running away from the area? Do you have any footage?

If you do then please contact police, you can upload any footage to this link.“

You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”