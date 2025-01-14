Police name two teenagers over fatal stabbing of 14-year-old boy on south London bus

14 January 2025

Mosawar Zazi, 16, (left) and Colin Chabikwa, 15, are sought over the killing of Kelyan Bokassa. Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

Police have named two teenagers they want to speak to after a 14-year-old was stabbed to death on a bus in south-east London.

Kelyan Bokassa was fatally injured on a route 472 bus in Woolwich Church Street, near Woolwich Ferry, just before 2.30pm on January 7.

Officers would like to speak to Colin Chabikwa, 15, and Mosawar Zazi, 16, and are appealing for the public's help in locating them, according to the Metropolitan Police.

No arrests have yet been made.

Previously, his mother Mary Bokassa claimed her son had been "groomed by gangs."

Mary (left) and Kelyan Bokassa
Mary (left) and Kelyan Bokassa. Picture: MPS
A floral tribute is left next to the bus stop
A floral tribute for Kelyan is left next to the bus stop. Picture: Alamy

'Taken advantage by gangs'

His mother said that he had been in care and living on the streets - before turning up on her doorstep "sick, underweight and tattooed".

She told MailOnline: "We had to move around and he was in care, he was there for four years with no progress. I begged for contact with my son."

Grieving Mary Bokassa added: "'He was very kind and caring. He cares about people and had a good sense of humour.

"He was very polite. He was interested in football and was a supporter of Arsenal.

"When he disappeared, she "had to get the support of a lawyer," she said.

Read more: Hamas 'accepts' Gaza ceasefire deal with Israel 'nailing down final details'

Read more: Major clues emerge in hunt for missing Aberdeen sisters, as desperate search enters second week

Kelyan - who went as 'Grippa' - posted on his Instagram story only hours before his death
Kelyan - who went as 'Grippa' - posted on his Instagram story only hours before his death. Picture: Instagram/@grippa.18

"He was missing for a year and was living ln the street."He finally turned up at my doorstep, he was sick, underweight and tattooed... He was exposed to drugs. He probably experienced something because I could sense it.

"He was not himself. If I questioned him he wouldn't tell me anything about his friends.

Ms Bokassa went on: "We had to chase him at night, he was in the Stratford area. We said to him we are here when you are ready to come home, it was at 1am.

"He got himself in trouble with the law at that time. My son and others were taken advantage by gangs. They were groomed.

"There were eight police officers who were forcing him to go back to care. He was just bones."

CCTV of Colin Chabikwa.JPG
CCTV of Mosawar Zazi. Picture: MPS
CCTV of Colin Chabikwa
CCTV of Colin Chabikwa. Picture: MPS

Two days after the incident, police implemented orders for 24 hours covering Woolwich and parts of surrounding areas giving them greater powers to stop and search and demand the removal of disguises, including face coverings, because of concerns there could be more violence.

The 14-year-old's killing sparked a flurry of online commentary, including references to another teenager who met a violent death in the same area of London almost four months ago.

Daejaun Campbell, 15, was stabbed to death in Eglinton Road, Woolwich, on September 22 last year, less than a mile-and-a-half away from where Kelyan was killed.

The Metropolitan Police said that no links have been established between the two.

There was also a non-fatal stabbing at around 4.20pm on January 6 in Prince Imperial Road, Woolwich, which led to an 18-year-old man being admitted to hospital. It is not thought to be linked to Kelyan's murder.

Police at the scene in Woolwich, south east London where a 14-year-old boy died after he was stabbed on a bus, the Metropolitan Police said. Picture date: Tuesday January 7, 2025.
The teen was fatally injured on a route 472 bus in Woolwich Church Street, near Woolwich Ferry. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee said: "Firstly, my thoughts are with the family and friends of Kelyan.

"I know his death has deeply affected many in the community and I would like to thank people in Woolwich for the support they have shown.

"Officers have been undertaking increased weapons searches, reassurance patrols and house-to-house inquiries. I know these can be disruptive - however, it has been vital, and your patience is appreciated.

"Our team of detectives is working around the clock to identify those responsible for Kelyan's murder and appeal for your help to locate Chabikwa and Zazi.

"I would urge anybody with information about their whereabouts to contact us immediately by calling 999.

"If seen, we urge the public not to approach them, but to contact police as soon as possible."

Police officers on Church Road in Woolwich, south London, after the stabbing
Police officers on Church Road in Woolwich, south London, after the stabbing. Picture: Alamy

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 giving the reference 3795/07JAN25 or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

Some 10 teenagers were killed in London last year, nine of whom were the victims of stabbings while one died in a shooting, according to data compiled by the PA news agency.

Ke
Kelyan Bokassa was only 14. Picture: MPS

