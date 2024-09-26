Family pays tribute to 'deeply loved' boy with 'a joyful spirit' after Woolwich stabbing - as two more teens arrested

26 September 2024, 22:18

Police have named the victim as 15-year-old Daejuan Campbell.
Police have named the victim as 15-year-old Daejuan Campbell. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The family of a 15-year-old schoolboy stabbed to death in Woolwich have paid tribute - as two more teenagers are arrested.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Daejaun Campbell was stabbed to death in south-east London on Sunday.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance on Eglinton Road, Woolwich, at around 6.30pm.

Officers attended and found Daejaun with a stab injury. He died a short time later, despite the efforts of officers and paramedics.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder.

A boy, 15, was also arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and has been released on bail.

Daejaun's family have paid tribute to his "calming nature and enthusiastic attitude", saying he would "manifest a happy atmosphere" among his friends and relatives.

"Daejaun was known for walking with the biggest smile and even bigger heart, he would always do his up most best to help anyone," they said.

"Daejaun had a joyful spirit, full of wit and charm with the incredible ability to light up a room with his presence and impactful smile."

His family went on to call for an end to "this senseless killing" and called for change to "ensure our young have the brightest of futures".

Read more: Teenager charged with murder of 15-year-old boy stabbed in Woolwich

Read more: Two men aged 52 and 18 arrested after killing of boy, 15, in London - as victim is pictured

Police have named the victim as 15-year-old Daejuan Campbell. Picture: MPS

On Thursday, a man appeared at Bromley Magistrates' Court charged with the murder of the schoolboy.

Jacob Losiewicz, 18, of Abbey Wood, south-east London, appeared in person and spoke to confirm his name, address and date of birth during the brief hearing.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at the Old Bailey on September 30.

Another man, in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the stabbing but has been released without charge.

A post-mortem examination revealed that Daejaun died from a sharp force trauma to the left thigh, police said.

Metropolitan Police Territorial Support Group officers and vans at the scene in Eglinton Road, Woolwich.
Metropolitan Police Territorial Support Group officers and vans at the scene in Eglinton Road, Woolwich. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, who is leading the investigation, said: "Daejaun was only 15 when he lost his life. His family are understandably devastated.

"Although officers have made a number of arrests and have charged a suspect we need to gather as much information as possible to fully understand what happened on Sunday evening.

"If you know anything, no matter how insignificant you think this information is - please tell us.

"Even the slightest bit of information can help us build a picture of what happened to young Daejaun.

"You can contact Crimestoppers anonymously if you are afraid of speaking to us."

Anyone with information or video footage can contact police on 0208 721 4005 quoting Operation Baghaze.

