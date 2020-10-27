Woolworths brand name owner dismisses Tweets claiming high street return

27 October 2020, 12:49 | Updated: 27 October 2020, 12:56

File image: A Woolworths store front
File image: A Woolworths store front. Picture: PA

By Megan White

The owner of the Woolworths trademark has shot down rumours that stores could return to the high street after a widely circulated Twitter hoax.

Brits were over the moon when a Twitter account, claiming to be run by the iconic shop chain, announced its return on Tuesday morning.

The account, called UKWoolworths, wrote: "Here to save 2020! Woolworths is coming back to your high street, as a physical store!

"A couple of legal things to get sorted, but we’re full steam ahead at Woolworths HQ.

"We want to get this right, so we need your help. What do you want at your UK #YourWoolworths?"

It prompted widespread nostalgia for the chain, which closed its doors in 2009, prompting it to trend on social media.

But The Very Group, who own the company trademark in the UK, said the account was "not connected" to them, dashing people's hopes.

A spokesperson for The Very Group commented: “We own the Woolworths trademark in the UK. The Twitter account UKWoolworths is not connected to The Very Group.”

