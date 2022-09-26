Work and Pensions Secretary 'perfectly comfortable' withdrawing benefits for those who 'do not engage' with job offers

Work and Pensions Secretary Chloe Smith. Picture: LBC

By Danielle DeWolfe

Newly-appointed Work and Pensions Secretary Chloe Smith says she’s 'perfectly comfortable' withdrawing benefits if claimants 'do not engage' with job offers or support.

Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC, the politician went on to describe claimants being made to work harder or risk having their money withdrawn as 'absolutely fair'.

The comments come as Smith expanded on Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s updates to Universal Credit rules, announced as part of Friday’s ‘mini budget’.

Claimants currently working up to 15 hours a week on the National Living Wage will now be required to meet regularly with a Job Centre work coach and take steps to increase their earnings.

Clarifying the rules, Smith says job seekers will now need to engage in 12 hours of contact with ‘work coaches’ – increasing from the current minimum of around 8 hours.

Smith also says the Universal Credit update, which will come into force next week, is likely to further increase in due course.

The change is likely to affect more than 100,000 people in part-time work.

With rights and responsibilities forming ‘the bottom line” of the British welfare system according to Smith, the Minister went on to note that increased emphasis must be placed on work coaches, allowing claimants to gain ‘further support’.