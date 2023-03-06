Work has begun on a vast £250million waterpark with an 'all-season beach' in Manchester

Inside the space, which which is about the size of 19 football pitches, will be 25 swimming pools for all ages, and a wave pool. Picture: Therme Manchester

By Chris Samuel

Work has begun on a massive £250million indoor water park in Manchester with 35 slides and swim up bars expected to open in 2025.

Therme Manchester, described as a "well-being resort" is being constructed on the former EventCity conference centre which has since been demolished, and is adjacent to the Trafford Centre.

The project was confirmed back in 2020, with a vast Therme park already open in the Romanian capital Bucharest.

There will also be an adult-only area with water lagoons, swim up bars, and over 30 steam rooms and saunas.

Therme Manchester will even have the UK's first all-season beach replete with sun loungers and palm trees, and is covered by a huge glass dome so you can visit whatever the weather.

CGI images show how the park could look. Picture: Therme Manchester

There will also be a 10,000sqm "wellbeing garden" as well as cafes and restaurants.

James Whittaker, Peel L&P’s Executive Director of Development said: "Therme Manchester is a landmark development for the North and something the UK has never seen before.

The park is set to open in 2025, but no official announcement has been made. Picture: Therme Manchester

"It’s incredibly exciting to see the land being prepared to welcome the resort to TraffordCity and we’re proud to help bring such an amazing attraction to the North West which we know will be enjoyed by so many people across the country whether it’s for a fun family day out, relaxation or educational trips."

The park will open in 2025, though an official date and ticket prices has yet to be announced.