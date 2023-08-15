Worker who died in 'machinery incident' at Everton's new stadium named as 26-year-old fan of Premier League club

Michael Jones was killed while working on Everton's new stadium. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A worker who died in an incident at Everton's new stadium in Liverpool has been named as 26-year-old Michael Jones.

His heartbroken family released a photo of the lifelong Everton fan, who was working on the Premier League club's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

He died on Monday after suffering severe head injuries, it is understood. Reports suggested he was involved in a "heavy machinery incident".

In a statement on Tuesday, his relatives said: "The family would like to thank everyone for their ongoing support.

"It is with our greatest sadness that our beloved son, brother uncle and friend Michael has sadly passed away.

"He was a lifelong Blue who was so happy to working on the new stadium. We want to thank the NHS staff and work colleagues who did their best for Michael. He will be missed beyond words."

Jones, from Kirkby, was rushed to Aintree Hospital after emergency services were called out at about 1pm on Monday but was pronounced dead later.

Jones was killed while working on the new Everton stadium. Picture: Merseyside Police

Merseyside Police is investigating what happened alongside the Health and Safety Executive.

Work at the site has been suspended.

Everton is hoping to move in during the 2024-25 season after leaving Goodison Park, its historic home about two miles from the new development.

The club said on Monday: "Everyone at Everton Football Club is heartbroken by the news a male worker has died following an incident at the Everton Stadium site at Bramley-Moore Dock.

"The thoughts and condolences of everyone connected with Everton are with his family, friends, and colleagues at this unimaginably sad time.

The new stadium is being built at Bramley-Moore Dock. Picture: Alamy

"Stadium contractor Laing O'Rourke has immediately launched an investigation and will work with the police and the Health and Safety Executive to establish the full details of the incident."

Laing O'Rourke said: "We can confirm that earlier today a member of our team, who was carrying out work for one of our sub-contractors, was seriously injured in an incident. He was taken to hospital via ambulance, where he sadly died.

"We are shocked and saddened by today's tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased man and our wider project team.

"The police and the Health and Safety Executive are on site and we have suspended work until further notice. We will cooperate fully with any investigation that follows."