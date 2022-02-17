Belgium will give workers the right to a four day week under new reforms

17 February 2022, 14:09

Workers in Belgium are being given the right to request a four-day week
Workers in Belgium are being given the right to request a four-day week. Picture: Picture: Alamy

By Liam Gould

People in Belgium will have the option to ask for a four day working week under major reforms to the country's labour market.

Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander de Croo announced the new reforms in a press conference on Tuesday.

"We have experienced two difficult years. With this agreement, we set a beacon for an economy that is more innovative, sustainable and digital. The aim is to be able to make people and businesses stronger”, Mr de Croo said in a press conference.

"The boundary between work and private life is becoming increasingly porous. These incessant demands can harm the physical and mental health of the worker.”

Read More: Four-day work week trial in Iceland hailed an 'overwhelming success'

The proposed programme would condense the current 38-hour working week from five days into four. The “day off” would be compensated with longer work hours across the other four days.

The reforms would see employees given the option of trialling the new four-day system for six months.

"This has to be done at the request of the employee, with the employer giving solid reasons for any refusal," Belgian labour minister Pierre-Yves Dermagne told the press conference.

After that trial period, an employee can continue with the four day working week, or return to the original model of five days with no repercussions.

The move is intended to improve employee's work-life balance across the country, and allow people to spend more time with their families.

Mr Dermagne added: "This would benefit those who wish to spend more time with their children.”

Read More: Four day working week pilot scheme launched by 30 companies

The reforms will also give workers the right to ignore work messages and to turn off work devices after they finish without fear of repercussions.

Civil servants for Belgium’s federal government were given the right to turn off work devices after hours in January - which affected around 65,000 workers.

This measure will now be extended to all workers - including those in the private sector.

Full-time employees will be able to work flexible time-schedules, and gig workers will be given more legal protection.

Social affairs minister Frank Vandenbroucke said the rules do not affect the freelance industry.

"If someone wants to work as a self-employed person, they can do so and will have more autonomy,” he said.

Belgium join other European countries in trialling the new four day working system. Scotland has previously launched a similar trial, that sees hours reduced by 20%, but makes sure workers won’t suffer any loss in compensation.

Spain launched a similar scheme with the government covering the cost of workers’ salaries, and a trial in Iceland was branded "an overwhelming success."

But, the proposals could take months to come into practise as it has to pass through multiple Belgian federal law-makers.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Live
Storm Eunice will batter the UK tomorrow

Storm Eunice live updates: danger to life red alert issued as 100mph gales approach UK

A man died after falling from a lorry on Wednesday evening as Storm Dudley hit parts of the UK

Storm Dudley claims first victim after lorry driver falls off HGV

Weather

The high street in St Peter Port, Guernsey’s capital

Guernsey becomes first place in the British Isles to end Covid restrictions

Exclusive
The mayor of London Sadiq Khan has told LBC he won't force the Met police to release the Partygate photos.

Sadiq Khan tells LBC he won’t force the Met Police to release Partygate pictures

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan speaks to James O'Brien

Emotional Sadiq Khan denies claims he forced Cressida Dick out of the Met

Paul Robson has been arrested by police in Skegness.

'Extremely dangerous' sex offender Paul Robson arrested after four-day manhunt

Ukraine is blaming Russia for a mortar attack that struck a kindergarten.

Boris blasts Russia after 'false flag' shelling of kindergarten to discredit Ukraine

Red and amber weather alerts have been issued for Storm Eunice on Friday

Army on standby as Storm Eunice heads for UK with 100mph gales and red alert issued

Weather

James Heappey speaks to LBC

Royal Navy ships patrolling Channel 'too high' to block migrant boats, minister admits

zahawi

War on woke in the classroom: Teachers banned from discussing 'contested' political topics

Cressida Dick and Sadiq Khan

Cressida Dick quit Met after Sadiq Khan's ultimatum to sack scandal-hit officers

Exclusive
Questions are being raised about the effectiveness of police disciplinary procedures.

Met self-referrals to watchdog halved in 3 years despite string of scandals, LBC reveals

Simon Nellist was killed by a shark on Wednesday

Brit shark attack victim was former RAF serviceman due to marry 'girl of his dreams'

The Queen reportedly donated £2m to Virginia Giuffre's charity

Queen 'gave £2m to Virginia Giuffre's charity' as part of Andrew's £12m settlement

Armed Forces minister James Heappey warned of the constant threat from Russia.

Back to the Cold War: Russian threat could last a generation, Minister warns

Ioan Gruffudd has filed a restraining order against wife Alice Evans

Ioan Gruffudd files restraining order against wife Alice Evans over false allegation fears

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jumbo strawberry

Israeli strawberry clocks in as world’s heaviest on record

Waves crashed through on the German ferry.

Terrifying moment waves crash through ferry windows in Germany
France Mali

France and EU to withdraw troops from Mali but remain in region
Rescue workers and residents look for victims in an area damaged by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil

Brazil mudslide death toll reaches 105, with dozens missing

US President Joe Biden

Biden: ‘Every indication’ Russia prepared to attack Ukraine

On Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a Day of Unity, with Ukrainians encouraged to raise Ukrainian flags across the country

Nato: Russia misleads world on troop movements near Ukraine

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen

EU leaders meet to discuss Ukraine crisis and push diplomacy

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre announced late on Wednesday it was suspending the 'exhaustive search' (Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre/The Canadian Press via AP)

Search ends for missing crew members from sunken Spanish fishing vessel
Teacher gave students cupcakes laced with husband’s sperm.

'Horrific' teacher fed children cupcakes laced with husband’s sperm
The 'Bangkok' sign on the Thai capital's sky train track

It’s still Bangkok: Thailand ends confusion over capital’s name change

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Mother shares agony over daughter's murderer sent to open prison

Mum fears daughter's killer will strike again now he's set to be moved to open prison
"I want to tell my story. I want people to know."

Woman shares traumatic story of police dismissing gang rape as 'boyfriend row'
'Who are these people?': Former Transport Minister calls for reduced Royal family

'Who are these people?': Ex-Transport Minister calls for reduced Royal family
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/02 | Watch again

Mother of slain Joanne Tulip speaks to LBC as murderer faces parole

Mum shares agony with LBC as daughter's killer faces parole

James O'Brien baffled by Oliver Dowden's 'painful woke psychodrama' speech

James O'Brien baffled by Oliver Dowden's 'painful woke psychodrama' speech
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Trans 'ideology' being 'pushed' in schools 'up and down the country', concerned parents tell LBC

Trans 'ideology' being 'pushed' in schools 'up and down the country', parents tell LBC
Ukraine crisis: You've got to decide which side you're on in this, says Iain Dale

Ukraine crisis: You've got to decide which side you're on in this, says Iain Dale
Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/02 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/02 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police