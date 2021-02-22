Working from home to stay in place until at least 21 June as part of Covid roadmap

22 February 2021, 18:27 | Updated: 22 February 2021, 18:30

Working from home advice will be kept in place until at least the summer
Working from home advice will be kept in place until at least the summer. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Working from home advice will be kept in place until at least 21 June as part of Boris Johnson's roadmap out of lockdown.

The prime minister confirmed in his Commons announcement on Monday that the remote working policy would not be lifted in the coming weeks.

Despite the government planning to lift stay-at-home measures from 29 March, many lockdown restrictions will remain in place to prevent another spike in coronavirus cases.

Mr Johnson told MPs that, following this date, people should "continue to work from home where they can and minimise all travel wherever possible".

From no earlier than 21 June, the UK will begin Step Four of the roadmap, during which ministers hope "to remove all legal limits on social contact".

Read more: Life almost back to normal by 21 June in PM's roadmap to freedom

Explained: When will gyms be open again in England?

This will include allowing weddings and other life events, reopening nightclubs and enabling large events such as theatre performances above the limits of Step Three, with testing potentially being put in place to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

The prime minister said: "Our journey back towards normality will be subject to resolving a number of key questions and to do this we will conduct four reviews.

"One will assess how long we need to maintain social distancing and face masks. This will also inform guidance on working from home which should continue wherever possible until this review is complete."

Therefore, working from home measures are not expected to be lifted any earlier than this date.

Read more: Pubs and restaurants to open in mid-April under PM's roadmap

Explained: Rule of six - what is it and does it include babies and children?

He added: "A second review will consider the resumption of international travel which is vital for many businesses which have been hardest hit, including retail, hospitality, tourism and aviation.

"A successor to the global travel taskforce will report by 12 April so that people can plan for the summer."

Mr Johnson said the reviews would investigate how vaccines, and the number of people who have received a jab, have impacted Covid-19 transmission.

This would allow the government to decide whether the current one-metre-plus rule on social distancing and requirements on wearing face masks indoors could be lifted as early as the middle of June.

The final two of the four reviews will consider "Covid status certification" in helping venues to reopen safely, and looking at the safe return of major events.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pubs are set to begin a phased reopening from 12 April

'Very small percentage' of pubs can reopen in PM's lockdown roadmap
The Scream at the National Gallery in Oslo

Edvard Munch wrote ‘painted by a madman’ on masterpiece The Scream
The engine of United Airlines Flight 328 is seen on fire

Boeing urges airlines to suspend use of some 777s after engine failure
UN vehicle

Italian ambassador killed while in UN convoy

Boris Johnson speaks in the House of Commons

Lockdown LIVE: Boris Johnson holds press conference after announcing lockdown easing
Two women sit above a deserted beach in Cannes

Hard-hit French region home to Cannes and Nice faces weekend lockdowns

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is to announce a 'cautious' easing of lockdown tomorrow

What to expect from Boris Johnson’s Covid lockdown 'roadmap' tomorrow
Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?
Can you travel to Spain or France? UK residents looking for summer holidays post lockdown

Are Spain and France on the hotel quarantine list? Travel rules and restrictions explained

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Absolute disgrace' PM's roadmap doesn't include vaccinating school staff, says teacher

'Absolute disgrace' PM's roadmap doesn't include vaccinating school staff, says teacher
Teachers should be vaccinated before schools reopen, top virologist argues

Teachers should be vaccinated before schools reopen, top virologist argues
Boris Johnson doesn't want to alter Covid rules week-by-week, says ex-adviser

PM aims to 'stick' to Covid lockdown easing after 'being burned', says ex-adviser
Nick Ferrari challenged the campaigner over the issue

Smart Motorways: 'Would you rather get somewhere 20 minutes late, or be killed?'
Maajid Nawaz's powerful explanation of vaccine skepticism in BAME groups

Maajid Nawaz analyses 'trauma' at heart of BAME vaccine skepticism
Labour: 'No justification' for Hancock's actions, too early to demand resignation

Matt Hancock scandal utter 'cronyism,' but Health Sec. mustn't resign, David Lammy says

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London