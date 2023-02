Breaking News

Workman crushed to death after pop-up urinal 'dropped suddenly', inquest hears

The man died after being crushed by a 'telescopic urinal'. Picture: LBC

By Emma Soteriou

A workman was crushed to death after a pop-up urinal he was repairing "dropped suddenly", an inquest has heard.

Kevin Holding, 60, was killed by the toilet outside the Palace Theatre in Shaftesbury Avenue. He was identified by his Oyster card.

