World Central Kitchen pauses Gaza work after 3 killed in Israeli strike which IDF says killed October 7 terrorist

30 November 2024, 21:12 | Updated: 30 November 2024, 22:04

The World Central Kitchen food charity has paused its operations in Gaza - after an Israeli air strike killed three of its members including one which the IDF says was involved in the October 7 attacks last year.
The World Central Kitchen food charity has paused its operations in Gaza - after an Israeli air strike killed three of its members including one which the IDF says was involved in the October 7 attacks last year. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

The World Central Kitchen food charity has paused its operations in Gaza - after an Israeli air strike killed three of its members including one which the IDF says was involved in the October 7 attacks last year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The strike on a car in the Gaza Strip on Saturday killed five people.

The World Central Kitchen (WCK) charity said it was "urgently seeking more details" after the claims from Israel's military that one of the victims was a Hamas terrorist.

A worker from Save the Children was also killed, according to reports.

WCK in an email said it was "heartbroken" by the airstrike and that it had no knowledge anyone in the car had alleged ties to the October 7 2023 attack, saying it was "working with incomplete information." It said it was pausing operations in Gaza.

Read More: Three die in overcrowding outside Gaza bakery amid food shortage

Read More: Israeli military fires at 'suspects' in south Lebanon 'violating ceasefire agreement'

The charity's aid delivery efforts in Gaza were temporarily suspended earlier this year after an Israeli strike killed seven of its workers, most of them foreigners.

The Israeli military in a statement said the alleged October 7 attacker had worked with WCK and it asked "senior officials from the international community and the WCK administration to clarify" how that had come about.

world central kitchen gaza
The strike on a car in the Gaza Strip on Saturday killed five people. Picture: Getty

The violence in Gaza raged even as a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah appeared to be holding, despite sporadic episodes that have tested its fragility. Israel on Saturday struck what it said were Hezbollah weapons smuggling sites along Syria's border with Lebanon.

The strike on the vehicle was the latest in what aid agencies have described as the dangerous work of delivering aid in Gaza, where the war has sparked a humanitarian crisis that has displaced much of the territory's 2.3 million population and triggered widespread hunger.

World Central Kitchen provides meals to people in need following natural disasters or to those enduring conflict. Its teams have often served as a lifeline for people in Gaza who have struggled to feed themselves.

Palestinian health official Muneer Alboursh confirmed the strike, and an aid worker in Gaza confirmed that three killed were workers with the WCK.

The aid worker spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak with the media.

At Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, a woman held up an employee badge bearing the WCK logo, the word "contractor" and the name of a man said to have been killed in the strike.

Nazmi Ahmed said his nephew worked for WCK for the past year. He said he was driving to the charity's kitchens and warehouses.

"Today, he went out as usual to work ... and was targeted without prior warning and without any reason," Mr Ahmed said.

In April, a strike on a WCK aid convoy killed seven workers: three British citizens, Polish and Australian nationals, a Canadian-American dual national and a Palestinian. The Israeli military called the strike a mistake.

Israeli army targets the vehicle of the international aid organization World Central Kitchen in Khan Yunis
Israeli army targets the vehicle of the international aid organization World Central Kitchen in Khan Yunis. Picture: Getty

That strike prompted an international outcry and the brief suspension of aid to Gaza by several aid groups, including WCK.

Another Palestinian WCK worker was killed in August by shrapnel from an Israeli airstrike, the group said.

Another Israeli airstrike on Saturday hit a car near a food distribution point in Khan Younis, killing 13 people including children gathering to receive aid. Nasser hospital in Khan Younis received the bodies.

The war in Gaza was triggered by Hamas' October 2023 attack that killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took some 250 hostage.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed more than 44,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials, who do not distinguish between civilians and combatants in their count but say more than half the dead were women and children.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The USS Zumwalt undergoing a refit

US to transform white elephant destroyers by fitting hypersonic weapons

Breaking
The Princess of Wales has penned a heartfelt Christmas message about 'love in our darkest times' in a touching nod to her battle with cancer ahead of her annual carol service.

'Love in darkest times': Princess Kate pens heartfelt first Christmas message since cancer diagnosis for carol service

Poland is reinforcing its border with the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad as the eastern European nation responds to aggression from Putin's forces across the region.

Poland reinforces border with Russia as Zelensky raises hope of peace deal and Trump prepares to take office

Trudeau walking through a hotel lobby

Trudeau fails to win assurances over trade tariffs after talks with Trump

Two armed Israelis looking into Lebanon

Food charity employees ‘among the dead’ after Israeli airstrike on car

Officers were called to an address on Greenland Quay, Surrey Quays, at about 3pm on Friday after reports that a woman had been stabbed, the Metropolitan Police said.

Murder probe in south-east London after woman in her 60s found stabbed to death with man, 61, arrested

Charles Kushner looking backward over his shoulder

Trump aims to appoint son-in-law’s father as US ambassador to France

Demonstrators in Tbilisi

Protesters gather for third night of demonstrations over move to halt EU talks

Harrods boss says he 'failed employees' and claims Mohamed al Fayed 'presided over toxic culture of secrecy'

Mohamed Al Fayed 'gave envelopes full of cash to try and buy employees' silence about alleged sex crimes

A demonstration in Tblisi

More than 100 protesters arrested during pro-EU demonstrations in Georgia

Andrew was nowhere to be seen as Sarah jetted off on holiday

Sarah Ferguson holidays in Vienna without Prince Andrew as 'concern' grows

Isabella Lindsay-Nandra is missing

Desperate hunt for missing girl, 12, 'believed to be with two men' in east London

Justin Trudeau

Trudeau flies to Florida to meet Trump after Canada tariffs threat

Thousands march in London to protest the Israel-Gaza conflict

Central London flooded with pro-Palestine marchers, amid tense scenes as Israel supporters form counter-protest

Donald Tusk standing in front of anti-tank barriers

Poland’s prime minister visits defensive fortifications on border with Russia

Tributes have been paid to Alex Salmond at a memorial service

Tributes to Alex Salmond at memorial service for former Scottish First Minister, with Gordon Brown among mourners

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Syrian opposition fighter shoots in the air in Aleppo

Syrian insurgents fan out inside Aleppo in major setback for Assad

Mother left unable to speak and requiring 24-hour care after teen crashed while filming himself driving with no hands

‘I just want to hug my son again’: Despair of mum left paralysed by teen who filmed himself driving with no hands
Rachel Clarke has urged Keir Starmer 'not to turn his back on the dying' after MPs voted to back assisted dying

Palliative care doctor urges Starmer to boost NHS end of life care funding after MPs back assisted dying bill
Zelenskyy has suggested he's prepared to end the Ukraine war

Ukraine 'asks NATO for membership at meeting next week', as Zelenskyy says he'll end 'hot war with Russia'
A car drives past destroyed buildings

Israel hits Hezbollah weapons smuggling sites in Syria, testing ceasefire

In camp, Oti Mabue and GK Barry sat down with Coleen, 38, to talk about the origins of her kids' names: Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass

I'm A Celebrity's Coleen Rooney reveals the secret meaning behind her children's names

A man in a blue jacket stands by white entrance gates

Chinese journalist detained at meal with Japanese diplomat jailed for espionage

Gregg Wallace has shared a cryptic message

Gregg Wallace shares bizarre message amid mounting misconduct claims against Masterchef presenter
Syrian rebel forces have moved into Aleppo

Syrian rebels sweep into Aleppo in lightning attack as Islamist militia claims to control entire province
Police said Alana Armstrong's little boy and her family would "never get the chance to see her again"

CCTV released in hunt for killer after mother knocked off e-bike by Land Rover on secluded country road

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess Of Wales Visits HMP High Down With The Forward Trust

'Addiction is not a choice': Princess Kate urges public to change attitude towards those dependent on drink or drugs
Liz and Kate met in October

Will and Kate pay tribute to 'brave and humble' teenage photographer Liz Hatton who died aged 17 after cancer battle
Liz and Kate met in October

Teenage photographer who inspired Kate and William dies aged 17 after cancer struggle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News