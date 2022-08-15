World champion ski mountaineer Adele Milloz dies after fall while climbing in the Alps

15 August 2022, 13:20 | Updated: 15 August 2022, 13:22

Adele Milloz
Adele Milloz. Picture: Instagram

By Guy Birchall

A champion ski mountaineer has died after falling while climbing in the Alps.

Adele Milloz was training to become a mountain guide when she plunged to her death ascending a mountain the Mont Blanc range in France.

The 26-year-old won several world, European and national titles in the sport but quit in 2019 to retrain as a guide.

Another woman, 30, who was climbing with her as part of her training programme also lost her life.

The women are believed to have been roped together when they fell attempting to reach the Aiguille summit.

Other mountaineers saw the fall and raised the alarm before having to be airlifted off the mountain themselves after going into shock.

So far the cause of the fall is unknown and police have reportedly opened an investigation.

Read More: Man City star Benjamin Mendy and co-accused 'saw women as things to be used for sex then thrown to one side'

The French sports minister, Amelie Oudea-Castera tweeted out a tribute to the former champion saying she was “deeply saddened” by the deaths of both women.

She added: “I extend my deepest condolences to her family, loved ones and her colleagues form the National School of Skiing and Mountaineering in Chamonix.”

Oliver Greber, chairman of the Company of Guides of Chamonix, described Adele as “a luminous young woman”, adding “the whole company feels infinite sadness today.”

The French Mountain and Climbing Federation added: “We will always miss her smile.”

Adele grew up in the popular ski resort of Tignes in the French Alps and won the ski mountaineering world championships in 2017 then the European championships in 2018.

Ski mountaineering, also known as skimo, involves climbing up difficult peaks then skiing down them and is set to make its debut at the Winter Olympics next year in Milan Cortina.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The propagandist posted images of himself at the HQ on Telegram

Ukraine blows up 'Wagner mercenary HQ' after street sign gives away location

70 companies in the UK have been trialling a four-day week

UK's four-day week in jeopardy as pilot study gets off to rocky start

The new booster targets both the original Covid strain and the Omicron variant

Omicron booster vaccine authorised for use in UK in world first

Mr Mendy's trial has begun

Man City star Benjamin Mendy and co-accused 'saw women as things to be used for sex then thrown to one side'

Brandon Lewis

Boris Johnson still working and takes ‘red boxes’ on holiday, says Brandon Lewis

Jacob Rees-Mogg has told civil servants to search guests' social media profiles

Trawl guests' social media for 'extremism' and criticism of government policy, Rees-Mogg tells civil servants

Freya the walrus has been killed in Norway after crowds kept getting too close

Freya the walrus put to death in Norway because public wouldn’t stay away

Bus services could be at risk without post-pandemic funding, mayors have warned

Hundreds of bus routes could be axed as communities face being cut off from public transport, mayors warn

Harry and Meghan to return to Britain

Harry and Meghan to return: Sussexes will visit UK next month for the first time since Platinum Jubilee

Anne Heche's life support has been withdrawn after her husband shared a tearful tribute

Anne Heche's life support switched off as ex-husband pays tribute to 'brave and fearless' Hollywood star

Sir Salman Rushdie, far left and top right, and the suspect Hadi Matar, 24 (bottom right)

Salman Rushdie ‘brought attack on himself’ claims Iran’s foreign ministry

Kate and William's move to Windsor will leave no room for their live-in nanny

'No room for a nanny' as Kate and Will downsize to Windsor cottage

A-level pupils are being warned grades will take a hit this year with thousands set to lose their university place

A-level students warned thousands will lose their university place on results day as grades set to take a hit

Sir Keir Starmer has set out Labour's £29 billion emergency cost of living plan

'Consumers won't pay a penny more': Keir Starmer reveals Labour's £29 billion emergency cost of living plan

A man died early Sunday near the US Capitol building after driving his car into a barricade and firing shots into the air before turning his gun on himself, police said

Man dies after crashing vehicle into US Capitol and opening fire before shooting himself

Schools across the country are holding 'crisis meetings' to consider three-day working weeks amid soaring costs

Schools hold 'crisis talks' to consider three-day weeks as teacher salaries and soaring energy bills cripple budgets

Latest News

See more Latest News

Armenia Explosion

Death toll in Armenia fireworks depot blast reaches six

Afghanistan

Afghanistan marks one year since Taliban seizure as woes mount

Myanmar Suu Kyi

Myanmar court convicts Suu Kyi on more corruption charges

Russia Griner

Lawyers appeal against Brittney Griner’s Russian prison sentence

Norway Bridge Collapse

Drivers rescued as bridge in Norway collapses

Red panda

Red panda found in fig tree after escaping Australian zoo

Sir Salman Rushdie incident

Iran denies involvement in attack on Sir Salman Rushdie

Taiwan US China

China announces new military drills as US politicians visit Taiwan

Japan WWII Anniversary

Japanese PM renews no-conflict pledge on anniversary of Second World War defeat

India Independence Day

Modi vows to turn India into developed country in next 25 years

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rachel Johnson blasts Liz Truss over cost-of-living plan - 'Where is the detail?!'

Rachel Johnson blasts Liz Truss over cost-of-living plan - 'Where is the detail?!'

Public cannot expect fire services to 'respond adequately' to wildfires, says Fire Brigades Union Officer

Public cannot expect fire services to 'respond adequately' to wildfires, says Fire Brigades Union Officer
Ben Kentish

Swarbrick On Sunday with Ben Kentish 14/8 | Watch again

James O'Brien caller fears her Ukrainian refugee is 'an economic migrant'

Government 'played on our emotions' to host Ukrainian refugees, says James O'Brien caller

James O'Brien's blistering dissection of James Cleverly's 'crayon written' article on Britain

James O'Brien's blistering dissection of James Cleverly's 'crayon written' article on Britain
'Where do they find the time?!': Nick Ferrari slates mob attacking 'sexist' paint ad

'Where do they find the time?!': Nick Ferrari slates mob attacking 'sexist' paint ad

Nick Ferrari sold on caller's 'three one-off taxes' plan to raise cost-of-living funds

Nick Ferrari sold on caller's 'three one-off taxes' plan to raise cost-of-living funds

Homeless caller's heartbreaking story leaves LBC listeners in tears

Homeless caller's heartbreaking story leaves LBC listeners in tears

James O'Brien slams Boris Johnson's inaction on cost of living crisis

James O'Brien slams Boris Johnson and his potential successors' inaction on cost of living crisis
Ben Kentish slams energy company executives for 'greed' that's 'beyond belief'

Ben Kentish slams energy company executives for 'greed' that's 'beyond belief'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London