Breaking News

World Health Organisation backs use of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in all adults

The WHO said the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab could be given to people aged 18 and above "without an upper age limit". Picture: PA

By Megan White

Scientists advising the World Health Organisation have recommended the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in all adults.

There had previously been fears that the jab may be less likely to prevent mild or moderate illness caused by the South African strain of coronavirus.

But the WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation has issued interim recommendations on the vaccine, saying that the jab could be given to people aged 18 and above "without an upper age limit".

"That means people over the age of 65 years of age should be given the vaccination," Dr Alejandro Cravioto, chairman of the advisory group, told a press briefing.

It comes after a number of countries have opted not to give the jab to those over the age of 65.

