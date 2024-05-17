World number one golfer Scottie Scheffler handcuffed by police near PGA Championship course

Scottie Scheffler was detained by police near the PGA Championship course. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

World No1 golfer Scottie Scheffler was detained outside the PGA Championship course after allegedly trying to drive past police.

The golf pro, 27, was handcuffed and put into the back of a police car outside the Valhalla Golf Club.

The incident occurred as the second round of the PGA Championship was delayed due to a fatal accident near the club.

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a shuttle bus near the golf course.

Scheffler was not involved but the accident had caused long traffic queues near the golf course.

He is reported to have been asked to stop his vehicle, but he kept driving for around 20 yards.

A police officer told an ESPN reporter who was near the scene: “Right now he’s going to jail.

“He’s going to jail and there’s nothing you can do about it. Period.”

However Scheffler was later released by US police.

The second round of the 2024 PGA Championship was delayed due to the pedestrian fatality near the course.