World Water Day: Three quarters of Brits not staying hydrated during winter months

A new poll has revealed Brits aren’t staying hydrated during colder months. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Three quarters of Brits are not staying hydrated during colder months, water specialists have found.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The main reason behind the drop in water intake is due to people feeling less thirsty as they spend less time outdoors and exposed to the sun, water treatment company Culligan said.

Staying hydrated is still important for keeping skin healthy and providing a boost to immune systems, it said. It is also important for maintaining cognitive function.

But a poll for World Water Day found that more than a third of Brits are unaware of how much water they need to drink on a daily basis.

It comes after it was revealed last year that Brits already drink less than half their recommended daily intake of water.

The NHS recommends drinking between 1.5 and 2.5 litres of water a day, but around 34% of those polled believe 1.5 litres a day or less is sufficient.

Read more: 'Don’t mess with the St George’s Cross': Rishi Sunak speaks out amid fury over England kit

Read more: IT worker who murdered millionaire couple with fentanyl before altering couple's will jailed for life

How to stay hydrated in winter

Choose drinks carefully

People may turn to warmer drinks such as tea and coffee in cold months but high-caffeine drinks act as a diuretic and can lower the body’s water retention levels.

Culligan suggests alternatives such as water, herbal teas, or fruit juices that are naturally high in electrolytes.

Drink regularly throughout the day

Drinking plenty of water is key to remaining hydrated but so is ensuring water intake is regular throughout the day.

Water is used in all your body's cells, organs, and tissues as a way to regulate temperature and maintain other bodily functions.

Culligan suggests drinking water when you wake up, with every meal and before going to bed.

Eat lots of fruit and vegetables

Fresh produce, such as fruit and vegetables, is a great way to stay hydrated as they have high-water content.

Dairy products, including milk, yogurt, and cottage cheese, are also good sources of water.